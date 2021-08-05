When the zodiac’s confident and outgoing Leo meets the shy perfectionist Virgo, sparks may not fly right away. These two neighboring zodiac signs don’t have a ton in common. One is very flashy and loves grand gestures, while the other is more reserved and practical. The fiery Leo tends to be self-focused, while the earthy Virgo lives to be in service to others. It’s a zodiac match that seems like it shouldn’t work, but there is some potential. Leo and Virgo’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Fire and Earth sign couple.

“These next door neighbors are very different but they can work,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “As Mercury and Venus travel very close to the Sun, it’s quite common for Leos to have either Venus or Mercury in Virgo and vice versa for Virgo. Having a Venus or Mercury sign in your partner's birth chart can go a long way in helping to smooth over any differences.”

These two aspects are important as your Venus sign represents how you approach relationships and show affection, while your Mercury sign is all about how you communicate and express yourself. For instance, if both partners have the same Mercury sign, which is quite common with neighboring signs, Leo and Virgo will have an easier time getting along and understanding each other.

If they don’t share the same Mercury sign, Monahan says Leo and Virgo may have a tougher time seeing eye-to-eye. “Virgo natives tend to like balance in relationships and have a respect for caution and limits,” she says. “This is someone who likes to talk through any problems that come up and not to have surprises thrust upon them. Leo, on the other hand, can prefer a more spontaneous and fast approach to communication.” There’s a good chance these two may butt heads.

Leo & Virgo’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, Leo and Virgo make a compatible match. According to Gelika Bücker, astrologer and founder of astrology app, Stars Align, the Lion is able to meet the more carnal needs of the Virgin. Although Virgo symbolizes purity, their sexual desires are surprisingly primal. “Initially, it will be exciting,” Bücker says. “However, a Leo may not always satisfy the emotional needs required to sustain a Virgo who craves being heard and supported.”

Leo, on the other hand, will feel like this is a great sexual match. According to Monahan, Virgo is associated with the Sixth House in astrology, which is all about work and being of service. Because of this, Virgos aim to please. They’re total perfectionists who don’t mind putting in the effort when it comes to sex. They tend to focus on technique, and are always looking for ways to improve.

“Leo is one sign that likes someone to kowtow to them, and Virgo can be the perfect partner here,” Monahan says. “While the chemistry make take a while to spark, their sex life can be very consistent and happy.”

Leo & Virgo’s Emotional Compatibility

When it comes to emotional compatibility, Leo and Virgo differ. Emotionally, Leos tend to need a lot of attention in order to feel secure and happy in the relationship. As they’re ruled by the Sun, which represents the Self, compliments and affirmations are essential. The Mercury-ruled Virgo, on the other hand, appreciates acts of service, stability, and “verbal assurances at the heart level” in order to feel a sense of security.

“As long as these aspects are communicated openly, these needs could be met,” Bücker says. “However, Leos are about action whereas Virgos are about words and mental stimulation.” A Leo will show love by going all out on grand romantic gestures, which won’t always resonate with the more practical Virgo. This may cause an issue if Leo feels like their efforts aren’t being appreciated. Since Virgo shows love through little acts of service, they may feel like their efforts aren’t being seen by Leo who enjoys flashier gestures.

Leo and Virgo’s different approaches to love may get in the way of them forming a deeper and more intimate bond. But once they truly understand each other’s needs, they’ll be able to form a connection that can grow slowly over time.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Leo-Virgo Relationship

At their core, Leo and Virgo are different people. Leo is outgoing and focused on themselves, while Virgo is introverted and self-sacrificing. “As the fifth and sixth signs of the zodiac, this pairing understands personal love intimately,” Bücker says. “But when challenges arise, they may not have the foresight to continue beyond the personalization of romantic love into the sustainability of unconditional love.” Their initial attraction and good conversation early on can get overshadowed by their differences as things progress.

According to Monahan, Leos tend to move on from problems easily, while Virgos will spend hours obsessing over an issue in order to come up with best possible solution. “Leo can get easily frustrated with the slower tempo of Virgo,” Monahan says.

Virgos are also the biggest perfectionists in the zodiac, and have a tendency to be quite critical at times. Even when they mean well, this is something that will bother Leo. In general, Leos are confident, however, they do have a secret sensitive side. They tend to care about the opinions of others, especially the people they love. Virgo’s suggestions may come off as constant criticism to Leo, which can then cause them to pull away from the relationship.

Overall, there are some good aspects to a Leo-Virgo relationship, so there is potential to last. But because they’re so different they will need to find a way to balance each other out in order for this partnership to work.

Sources

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Gelika Bücker, astrologer, Founder and CEO of Stars Align