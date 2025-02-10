Happy Valentine’s Day! To kick off the week of love, it’s time to get into a heart-shaped headspace where you put your relationships front and center. This will help you navigate any potential ups and downs the days ahead might bring, but more importantly, it’ll allow you to fully enjoy the most romantic holiday of the year.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Six of Swords represents transition, healing, and the act of moving forward. “If you’re in a relationship, this week may bring a sense of relief as you and your partner leave behind past conflicts or emotional baggage,” says Wang.

The days ahead could feel like the calm after a big storm, and it suggests you’re both ready to move into a more peaceful space. It could be that you’ll finally work through a few nagging problems or that Valentine’s Day will help you realize that your ongoing squabbles are kind of stupid. Whatever the case may be, there’s a good chance you’ll come out the other side happier than ever.

If you’re looking for love, the Six of Swords suggests you’ll leave behind old, stressful ways of thinking. If you’ve been struggling to get over an ex or keep winding up in the same types of relationships, you’ll finally find the breakthrough you’ve been needing.

“You’re ready to embrace a new chapter in your love life — one that feels lighter and more hopeful,” says Wang. “This week, focus on releasing what’s holding you back and trust that better things are on the horizon.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Hierophant is a major arcana card that represents tradition, commitment, and the spiritual realm. “To attract more love this week, focus on aligning yourself with your core values and what you truly seek in a partner,” says Wang. “This card encourages you to be open to love that comes with depth and meaning, rather than fleeting connections.”

If you’re hoping to snag a date for Valentine’s Day, this is your cue to pass over all the unserious matches on your dating apps. Sure, you might be naturally attracted to the fun, flirty types, but the appearance of this card suggests you’ll have more luck if you go with the match that seems a bit boring at first. They’ll be the calm, steady presence you need in your life — and they’ll be way less likely to ghost you on V-Day.

Looking to meet someone IRL? Wang suggests putting yourself in places where you’re more likely to meet like-minded people. Beyond the obvious settings — the bar or the gym — try volunteering, going to a community event, or even asking your friend with amazing taste to set you up on a blind date. It sounds old-school, but it’ll feel fresh.

“For those already in a relationship, this card invites you to deepen your bond by exploring shared values or traditions,” says Wang. For some, it might mean sticking to a tried and true Valentine’s Day experience complete with a fancy dinner, flowers, and a meaningful card. For others, it could mean coming up with a unique and fun tradition of your very own.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

It’s only natural to wonder what your partner is thinking ahead of Valentine’s Day. If you just started dating, then you might feel unsure if you’re ready to celebrate such a romantic holiday. If you’ve been together for ages, you might worry the spark has long since sizzled. And if you’re single, you might be lying awake wondering if you’ll ever meet the right person.

The Page of Pentacles is here to suggest that your partner, crush, or your most recent Hinge match, will come through in a surprising way this week. This card represents curiosity, admiration, and new beginnings. According to Wang, it’s a sign they see your relationship as one that’s full of potential. In order words? You’re both on the same, um, page.

This is great news if you just started talking to someone, as it could be the push you need to bring up the topic of the romantic holiday and get some solid plans in the books. Let them know now that you want to celebrate. There’s a chance they’ve been hoping you’d say something, so don’t be afraid to take the reins. With the fun Page of Pentacles in your reading, it also hints that your partner might already have something exciting up their sleeve.

If you find yourself single on Valentine’s Day, don’t let it ruin your week. Instead, plan the biggest Galentine’s Day bash ever and celebrate with your friends.

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

