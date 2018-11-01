Do you ever make a wish when you catch the number 11:11 on the clock? I've been doing it since I was a kid — and apparently it's a pretty common practice — yet I have no idea where exactly or who from I got this habit from. While it's unclear where this odd little superstition originated, it makes some sense if you break it down. Firstly, it's the only time of the day and night that we see four of the same numbers consecutively, which makes it unique. But the numerology of the number 11 offers the more hearty explanation here, as 11 is known as a "master number" in numerology and represents growth, awakening, and connection to the spiritual.

As spiritual adviser Kesaine Walker shares with Bustle, “11 is a master number and a number of spirituality and duality. ... Seeing this number is the universe's way of telling you to leave this material reality alone and dive deep into your spirituality.” It's believed by many that when we see the number 11 or experience it in the form of a date or time, there's a special spiritual significance that connects us with its numerological meaning. Bustle also spoke with numerologist Chris O' Day, who shares, “If you are one who sees 11:11 all the time, it will have a significant affect on you, as it will show you that you are headed in the right spiritual direction.”

That said, we've got a super powerful date coming up as far as numerology goes, and that's Nov. 11 (aka 11/11). On top of it, the numerology of the universal energy of 2018 as a year is — you guessed it — the number 11. Combined, this makes the numerology code for this date a supercharged 111111, which is pretty rare. You'll want to know all about the spiritual meaning of Nov. 11, 2018 so that you can harness its power and take advantage of the high vibes on this one-of-a-kind date.

Let's start with numerology. In numerology, every number has a significant meaning, and most numbers that have two or more digits are converted to a single number by adding together each of those digits individually (for example, the number 35 would get boiled down to 8 as far as numerology goes, because 3 + 5 = 8). The exception to this rule are master numbers, which are "double" numbers like 11, 22, and 33. If you start with a master number (or, often, if the sum of a larger number's digits equates to one), then instead of adding together the digits to make it single, you leave it whole. All master numbers are considered to have extra significance and power, and the first is 11. "The number 11 is the most intuitive number and is a clear channel to the subconscious," explained Universal Life Tools. "It is the number of leadership, personal power and spiritual truths." So if that's the vibration of the number 11, we're getting that doubled on Nov. 11. As Forever Conscious explained on its site, "In numerology, the number one indicates new beginnings, but when there is a series of ones, like on November 11 (11/11) it creates a powerful energy for the day that allows us to all awaken to a new potential."

So while Nov. 11 is always going to be a powerful day, Nov. 11 of this year is going to be a particularly strong spiritual gateway because, as mentioned earlier, 2018's number in numerology is also 11 (2 + 0 + 1 + 8 = 11). That means the energy of this date will vibe perfectly with the magic of the master number, as its "code" will be 111111. "This is an extremely powerful code that will help to advance spiritual awakenings and unlock portals to the spirit world," wrote Forever Conscious. "We will get a taste for this energy on November 1st also, but on the 11th we are really going to be in a place of heightened sensitivity, awareness, and creativity." We'll all want to take advantage of this energy, as a date with the code 111111 may only happen a few times in one's lifetime.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Kristy Belich, who shares, "The significance of the 11:11 date is quite a beautiful and poetic case. This is a universal number ... and a reset point that links itself to binary code and the laws of physics. The system itself is magnificent, and yet a neutral reset point in your own personal life. Think of this as your own magnetic aura undergoing a spiritual control, alt, delete." So 11/11 is offering us all a chance to hit the reset button — and to share a spiritual connection and oneness with others, given that we're all going through this transformation together. By embracing the power of this date's numerology, we have an opportunity to grow.

So what can you do to take advantage of the special, high-vibe energy of 11/11? It's a time to try to expand your mind, get in touch with the spiritual, and do a cleansing reset on yourself. Bustle also spoke with Darla Downing of The Mystical Sister, who shares, “In Tantric numerology eleven is the number of mastery. It speaks of the transcendence out of narrowness, and into a fully mastered way of being.” That said, do your best to transcend! Clear out a half-hour in your schedule that day to do an 11/11 meditation, and surround yourself with crystals that help you open your third eye chakra. The 11/11 energy can make you extra open to the spiritual, so trust your intuition and try to go deep into a meditation, even if it's not something you'd usually do. You might be surprised what you're able to access, and what cosmic downloads come to you.

11/11 is also an ideal time for cleansing and manifestation rituals, as the numerological energy is naturally helping us to reset and cleanse our spiritual palette — and our manifestation abilities will be particularly strong. As Forever Conscious advised on its site, "This will be a wonderful time to manifest, meditate, connect with your spirit guides, and think about ways to move forward when it comes to achieving your goals." Start your ritual by taking a long cleansing bath with Epsom salt in the water, which will draw toxins from your body (and spirit!) and simultaneously restore it with minerals. Then, try an 11/11 manifestation ritual like the one described here that involves free-flow writing for 11 minutes, identifying your true goals and desires, and boiling them down into some mantras to help sharpen your vision for what you want. If you're able to begin this ritual at exactly 11:11 a.m. or p.m., even better!

Lastly, because master number 11 is associated with the angelic realm, a widening of consciousness, and spiritual awakening, try to pay close attention to your intuition that day and keep a notebook handy so you can write down any thoughts or "messages" that may hit. If you have a thought that strikes emotion within you, seems unusual, or offers you any clarity or an epiphany, write it down so you don't forget. Whether you believe it could be a message from another realm or just your inner self is up to you, but it's important to listen to your intuition either way, so let it flow on Nov. 11 and take advantage of the special energy of this date.