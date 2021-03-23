March's Full Moon Will Be A Breeze For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The first full moon of the springtime comes to us in the form of the March 2021 full moon, and it’s here to help us blossom. Rising on March 28, this lunation will bring about interpersonal revelations that could rock our world. After all, full moons in astrology almost always result in intense climaxes and conclusions. But for the zodiac signs least affected by the March 2021 full moon, the shifts will be more low-key.

The astrology of March 2021 has been full of exciting celestial happenings, including the start of Aries season and the astrological new year. However, the upcoming lunation will help us wrap up the month on a harmonious note — so long as we’re willing to work through our full moon feelings with grace. That’s because it takes place in the cardinal air sign of Libra, which is all about creating beauty through balance and making compromises. With the full moon shining its light through Libra’s diplomatic zodiac filter, we’ll have an opportunity to find some middle ground within our relationships and diffuse any drama before it gets too hot to handle.

While the energy of this lunar climax might feel overwhelming, some of us will find our footing more easily — especially the zodiac signs the March 2021 full moon affects least. Read on to find out if your sign is in for an easier full moon experience.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Full moons can sometimes bring up heavy emotions — but this time around, Gemini, you’ll be feeling lighthearted and social. You’re blossoming with creativity under the beams of this lunation, so it’s a great time to throw yourself into an artistic endeavor, hobby, or passion project. Don’t waste this boost of inspiration, as you have a chance to make some serious headway when it comes to bringing your playful visions to life! Because this full moon will rise in the dating sector of your zodiac chart, it’s also a great time to get flirty and more fully embrace your romantic relationships. A fling could turn into something more committed now, or you may find ways to sprinkle more passion into an already-standing partnership. Either way, having fun and following your heart should be at the top of your agenda.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Full moons often make us feel more social and outwardly focused. But this time around, Scorpio, you’re probably going to be more interested in laying low. After the emotional high point brought on by the new moon in Pisces earlier this month, you’re using this lunation as a time to recharge your spiritual and physical batteries. In order to create true balance in our lives, we sometimes have to step back from the daily grind and get in touch with our true selves so that we can assess what’s lacking and what’s overflowing. Now’s the time to spend some time alone and do just that. Instead of making any major social plans, have a quiet night solo where you can write in your journal, take a hot bath, and get some extra sleep.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While this lunation is still likely to be an emotional one for you, Pisces, the vibes will feel more gentle on you compared to most other zodiac signs. That’s because it’s taking place in your transformative eighth house, which will help you change the dynamics within your relationships by doing under-the-surface work. Leaning into your mystical side is a great way to work with this lunar energy. More specifically, a full moon tarot spread or an Aries season candle ritual can help you get in touch with your desires and see things with more clarity. Once you’re in touch with your inner self, you’ll be able to move forward more effectively with setting boundaries and letting your vulnerable side show up in a safe and healthy way. You deserve this opportunity to hit pause and dive deep into the depths of your soul.