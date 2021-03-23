March’s Full Moon Will Be Emotional For These 3 Zodiac Signs

We may be wrapping up the month, but the March 2021 full moon feels a bit like a new beginning — as it’s the first major lunation of the new astrological year and it’s here to usher us into the springtime. Rising on March 28, this full moon will help to restore some balance in our lives as we embark on a new season ahead. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the March 2021 full moon, you might have some heavy emotional hurdles to jump first.

This lunation takes place in the realm of cardinal air sign Libra, which puts a focus on fairness, relationships, and beauty. Full moons help to illuminate situations for us, so this is a great time for bringing harmony to your partnerships — but there are some cosmic struggles on the horizon, too. The moon will be forming a tense opposition aspect with both love planet Venus and the dwarf planet Chiron, which is known as the “wounded healer.” This connection could cause old wounds to surface in the romance department, putting our minds on the heartbreaks (and heartbreakers) that bruised our egos.

The lunar intensity will be turned up all the way this time around, and a few of the cardinal zodiac signs will be the ones hit hardest. Here’s what to know if you’re one of the zodiac signs the March 2021 full moon will affect most.

We’re in the middle of Aries season 2021, which means the solar spotlight is on you this month, Aries. But this full moon is actually illuminating the partnerships sector of your chart. In other words, you’ll have to shift some of your attention over to your connections with other people. Now’s an important time to examine the value and energy that you’re bringing to your relationships, as well as the baggage that comes along with it. The lunar energy will highlight the heartbreaks and struggles within your bonds, so spend some one-on-one time connecting with the people closest to you and clearing up any drama or power imbalances. Remember, approaching these issues with a sense of peacemaking diplomacy will soften the conversations and make them even more productive.

With the full moon in your sign, Libra, you’re going to feel the lunar energy in an intense and deeply personal way — and your relationships are going to serve as a mirror to your growth. The sun, Venus, and Chiron are all currently gathered in your seventh house of partnerships, which is putting a major emphasis on your closest bonds. This full moon asks you to work on your confidence and get real about what your closest relationships are adding to your life. If you’ve been overly focused on others or have fallen into a routine of people-pleasing behaviors, it’s time to spend some time with your own reflection and find ways to honor your needs. Maintaining a healthy connection with someone else also requires you to stay connected with yourself, so don’t skimp on the self-care under this lunation.

This full moon is hitting the career sector of your chart, Capricorn, and it’s offering you a chance to majorly level up at work. If you’ve been working on a project or aiming for a specific professional goal, now might be the time to pull out all the stops. It’s also a helpful time to have conversations at work, as you’ll be feeling confident in your authority and extra diplomatic (thanks to the peacemaking Libran influence of this lunation). However, in order to get ahead at work, you’ll also need to strike a balance between your private affairs and your career life. Your full moon feelings are inescapable, and drama at home might be distracting you from your goals — so honor your softer side and give equal time to relationships and domestic matters. Finding a happy medium is the key to your success.