3 Zodiac Signs May's Full Moon Eclipse Will Affect The Least

Get ready for a spring shakeup, because the May 2021 full moon on May 26 (also known as the annual Flower Moon) is going to be a supermoon — and it’s also the first eclipse of the year. The peak of the moon cycle is always intense, but lunar eclipses behave like full moons on hyperdrive — so we can expect sudden changes, shocking revelations, and lots of drama. No one can escape the fateful jaws of this fiery supermoon, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the May 2021 full moon, then you’ll likely have an easier time navigating the inevitable shifts.

This supermoon eclipse takes place in the adventurous and truth-seeking sign of Sagittarius, which inspires us to broaden our horizons and seek higher knowledge. As the mutable fire sign of the bunch, Sagittarius zodiac energy helps us adapt to change with enthusiasm and a sense of spontaneity — and these vibes will be especially useful right now, given that eclipses are all about change and realignment. This lunation challenges us to branch out, level up on our goals, and recalibrate our personal compasses to give us a fresh sense of direction.

The sun and moon will collectively form a tough square aspect with Jupiter (planet of expansion) at the time of the eclipse, and this could heighten the intensity or cause us to take our emotions too far. However, because Jupiter is the planet associated with good luck, it won’t necessarily manifest as a negative thing for all zodiac signs — especially if we’re willing to sit back and allow the full moon to do its work.

Will this eclipse turn your life upside down? If you’re one of the lucky few zodiac signs the May 2021 full moon will affect least, you’re probably in the clear.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re lucky in that this eclipse won’t affect your life too heavily on a surface level, so you can likely avoid any outwardly-dramatic full moon moments. It could, however, send you on an introspective and sensitive journey involving some serious internal shifts — and you might find that it’s time to face some of the skeletons in your closet. Whether you’re hiding secrets within relationships, existential fears about life and death, or intimately taboo desires, this lunation will ask you to brave the depths of your subconscious and start exploring your shadow side. Everyone has something that they’re burying deep inside of them, so don’t run from what’s within you, Taurus. You’re a spiritual being, and you shouldn’t keep distracting yourself with material matters forever.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse is taking place in the area of your chart that’s related to daily routines, Cancer, so it might shake up your schedule or throw some curveballs your way when it comes to your usual work or wellness habits. It’s possible you’ll need to make some changes in your life that’ll shift the flow of your daily grind and ask you to develop a new type of work-life balance, which can be a little disorienting, especially if you’ve been in a steady groove. However, while making new habits and restructuring your personal priority list may be inconvenient, it’s not likely to rock your world in any overly-dramatic way. The biggest challenge for you will be to strike a happy medium between your fantasy world and your real-life responsibilities — so be ready to take your head out of the clouds and deal with the mundane matters that need your attention.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s unlikely to be any chaotic full moon meltdowns or life-altering eclipse quakes for you this time around, Capricorn, so consider yourself lucky! However, that doesn’t mean this lunation won’t swoop in and start you on a new journey. Right now, you’re doing some spiritual digging and getting to know a less familiar side of yourself: Your soul. It’s easy to define ourselves by our work, our routines, and our relationships — especially for a practical-minded earth sign like you. But what’s left when we strip all that away? This lunation encourages you to melt into a more dreamy and mystical state of mind and allow your spirit time to explore. It’s a great time for meditations, dream journaling, and introspective solitude. Your intuition will help guide you down exciting new paths.