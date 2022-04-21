Prepare for spicy drama and celestial mishaps with this upcoming Mercury retrograde. The planet of communication is entering one of its mischievous backspins from May 10 through June 3. Technically, Mercury only gives the illusion that it’s spinning backward, but you can still expect communication mix-ups, DMs from your exes, and flight delays. The first half of its retrograde, the troublemaking planet will be spending time in gossipy Gemini just before making its way to big spender Taurus. Although it’s earned a reputation for causing disruptions, Mercury retrograde isn’t all bad. It also serves as a reminder to slow down and think back on what you’ve learned. The zodiac signs least affected by the Mercury retrograde spring 2022 can rest easy knowing the chaos is sparing them this time.

When direct, Mercury is oversees communication, travel, and technology, ensuring that operations are under control. During its retrograde period, Mercury rocks the boat, inducing brain fog, disrupting travel plans, and causing misunderstandings. Since Mercury retrograde is happening in its native sign, Gemini, you can expect tech malfunctions and miscommunication to run amok. Once Mercury moves into hopeless romantic Taurus, you might find yourself more prone to overspending, hidden fees, and misunderstandings with your partner. But for some zodiac signs, these shifts will impact them internally, offering a great time to reflect on lessons and relationship patterns.

Will you be safe from Mercury’s mayhem? Read on to find out if you’re one of the select few zodiac signs least affected by the Mercury retrograde spring 2022.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’ve been on a roll, Aries, but this Mercury retrograde is forcing you to slow down. This transit is making waves in areas of finances, so while you should be wary of your spending habits, you may conjure up new streams of income. “This retrograde will make Aries more intimately aware of their need for progress when it comes to learning new skills and translating those learnings into material gains,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Aries can use this time to work on their mindset patterns and start building out a new system for their material pursuits.” Jupiter, the planet of abundance and luck, will be moving into your sign on May 11, and according to Marquardt, you’ll feel a burst of creative energy. But best not to let it get to your head. “Instead, notice the new sensations coming up, keep track of where new blessings appear to be entering your life, and wait until the retrograde is over before you start acting on the plans that you're surely making right now.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s less about drama and more about introspection, Cancer. Although you may feel stuck in your head a lot of the time, it’ll be a great opportunity to reflect — just be aware that not everything is what it seems. “Cancer loves having time to reflect and snooze, so this Mercury retrograde will give them all the space they need to rest and relax,” says Marquardt. On the flip side, there may be a little trouble in your social circle, so it’s best to take extra caution with your pals both off and online. “As Mercury moves into Taurus, there's a good chance that Cancer will have to start dealing with some friend drama,” says Marquardt. Stay focused on your inner work and you can be better equipped to handle any friendship conflict.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s about to get deep, Libra. Rather than cause a ruckus in your relationship or the traditional tech blunders, this retrograde is drawing you to explore taboo ideas and feed your mind and soul. “Libras who embrace their dark side during this retrograde will find a lot of meaning and faith,” says Marquardt. “Libras can ultimately come out of the retrograde as more well-rounded people with new layers to their personality that will shock and delight other people.” But it’s also about release and reflection, so it’s best to take a weekend or two off from socializing and focus on shadow work. “This can be a very regenerative retrograde for Libra that reorients their moral compass and reinforces the beliefs they have about themselves and the world around them,” says Marquardt.