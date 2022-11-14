The 3 Most Gullible Zodiac Signs, According To Astrologers

You probably know someone who seems to believe everything they see, hear, or read, regardless of whether it’s actually true. While it can be both amusing and frustrating to be around people who are super gullible, people with this trait can’t help it sometimes. In fact, their birthday may be the reason why they’re too trusting and tend to believe everything they hear. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs who are the most gullible of them all.
Each zodiac sign has their own set of traits which are influenced by their ruling planet, modality, and element. If you want to know how gullible a sign is likely to be, astrologer Amanda Lee tells Bustle you’ll want to look at its element (fire, earth, air, or water).
“Elements give you a good understanding of the maturity of the sign,” Lee says. “Earth signs are very grounded in nature, so they’re more focused on stability and hard work. Fire signs, on the other hand, are more free-spirited and less serious. Although they’re ambitious, they’re much more child-like.” Because of this, fire signs tend to believe what’s being presented to them, as opposed to earth signs who are much more grounded in reality.
Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, adds that water signs also tend to be on the more gullible side. “They’re emotional and will act based on feelings, not logic,” she says. It’s something that tends to happen in love especially. Water signs can get caught up in the feelings of new love, which may end up hurting them if they get too deep too fast.
Still, every zodiac sign can have their gullible moments. However, the following three signs are the most gullible signs overall.
Sources
Amanda Lee, tarot reader and professional astrologer