The 3 Most Gullible Zodiac Signs, According To Astrologers

You probably know someone who seems to believe everything they see, hear, or read, regardless of whether it’s actually true. While it can be both amusing and frustrating to be around people who are super gullible, people with this trait can’t help it sometimes. In fact, their birthday may be the reason why they’re too trusting and tend to believe everything they hear. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs who are the most gullible of them all.

Each zodiac sign has their own set of traits which are influenced by their ruling planet, modality, and element. If you want to know how gullible a sign is likely to be, astrologer Amanda Lee tells Bustle you’ll want to look at its element (fire, earth, air, or water).

“Elements give you a good understanding of the maturity of the sign,” Lee says. “Earth signs are very grounded in nature, so they’re more focused on stability and hard work. Fire signs, on the other hand, are more free-spirited and less serious. Although they’re ambitious, they’re much more child-like.” Because of this, fire signs tend to believe what’s being presented to them, as opposed to earth signs who are much more grounded in reality.

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, adds that water signs also tend to be on the more gullible side. “They’re emotional and will act based on feelings, not logic,” she says. It’s something that tends to happen in love especially. Water signs can get caught up in the feelings of new love, which may end up hurting them if they get too deep too fast.

Still, every zodiac sign can have their gullible moments. However, the following three signs are the most gullible signs overall.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries may seem like an unlikely sign to make this list as they’re naturally very strong-willed and strong-minded. However, they’re known for being reckless. They’re very in the moment and tend to act without thinking. According to Garbis, Aries is the type to buy an extended warranty or buy frivolous things because someone told them they needed it. “If an Aries is suckered into wanting something, nothing can get in their way of getting it, regardless if it’s a good purchase or not,” she says. “If you need to sell something, try selling it to an Aries, they’ll buy anything. An Aries will have a phone full of useless and expensive apps.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leo, the zodiac’s fiery lion, loves a good ego stroking. According to Lee, that can lead them to be pretty gullible, especially if you butter them up enough. “This sign is ruled by the Sun, so it’s no surprise they like being the center of attention,” Lee says. “Leo is very giving especially to people who compliment them. They can be on the shallow side, which can sometimes cloud their judgment.” Leos need to be careful of giving to the wrong people who’ll only take advantage of their generosity.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Pisces is probably the most gullible of them all. According to Garbis, they’re water signs who make decisions based on their emotions. It’s in their nature to feel indebted to causes very easily, even if it’s not something they actually care about. “If something is abandoned, a Pisces will take it upon themselves to care for that thing,” she says. “Pisces wears their heart on their sleeve and are the biggest sweethearts. They can be very trusting, and this type of attitude can be easily taken advantage of.” This is especially true when it comes to love. Pisces is known for being the hopeless romantic of the zodiac. According to Lee, their sign is ruled by Neptune, which is the planet of dreams. Pisces is known for getting swept up in the fantasy of romance and may end up getting hurt if they’re not careful to set boundaries.

Sources

Amanda Lee, tarot reader and professional astrologer

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic