It’s great to feel confident in yourself and celebrate your wins, but not everyone has the desire to toot their own horn or attract attention for their accomplishments — even if they do know their own worth. If boasting and bragging isn’t your style, then it’s possible you’re one of the most humble zodiac signs.

While some zodiac signs may be more likely to keep their egos in check than others, reading your full birth chart can give you a broader idea of how naturally humble you are and in what areas — and looking at tough-love planet Saturn can be a good place to start. Saturn functions as a cosmic reality checkpoint and often teaches life lessons through hardship, so it helps to remind yourself of the importance of keeping it real. Finding the house in your birth chart where Saturn is located can give you an idea of the part of your life where you may find yourself being especially modest. Additionally, people with a lot of earth sign placements on their chart may have an easier time being realistic and maintaining a grounded approach to life, which can keep them humble, too.

Everyone has the capacity to be humble, and being born on a certain day of the year doesn’t mean you’re doomed to have an over-inflated ego. But for these three most humble zodiac signs, keeping your feet on the ground may come a little more naturally.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Compassionate Cancers are naturally nurturing and kind, but they don’t need to show off or receive public praise in order to feel good about their contributions to the world. While it’s always nice to be acknowledged, these cosmic crabs prefer to fly under the radar, and may even feel self-conscious about receiving too much attention for an accomplishment. This makes sense, as Cancer is the sign ruled by the moody moon — so they feel comfortable simply being themselves in the shadows, where they’re not under anyone’s spotlight. As one of the emotion-driven water signs, Cancers are also highly sensitive to other people’s feelings and struggles, so being boastful or braggadocios doesn’t sit well with them. Their boundless sense of empathy keeps them grounded and humble, no matter the situation.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Represented by the symbol of the maiden, Virgo is the sign associated with purity and modesty — so it’s no surprise that these earth zodiac signs are some of the most humble of the bunch. Virgos usually feel averse to anything flashy or exaggerated, and they can’t stand showing off. These refined folks would rather keep things simple, low-key, and natural. In fact, they’re more likely to downplay their own accomplishments than they are to brag about them, so flattery won’t get you far with this salt-of-the-earth sign! Altruistic and service-oriented, Virgos enjoy being helpful to and thoughtful of others. They’re level-headed and grounded, and can remain down-to-earth no matter how successful they become.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns certainly take a lot of pride in their accomplishments but rarely do they let their successes get to their heads. That’s because these notoriously hard workers know what it takes to build something from the ground up — they’re the zodiac’s cardinal earth signs, after all — so even when they get to the top, they often maintain a down-to-earth outlook on life, no matter the heights they reach. This makes sense, as Capricorns are ruled by serious Saturn, which is the planet associated with learning life lessons and having patience. This grounding cosmic influence is part of what makes Capricorns the pragmatic realists of the zodiac. They may be driven and ambitious, but a Capricorn’s ability to remain humble is part of what ultimately helps them reach their goals.