Everyone’s definition of success looks a little different. Depending on your values and goals, your interpretation for being accomplished in life may be climbing the ladder to a CEO position, where someone else may find helping their community just as fulfilling. Astrologically, your birth chart is an insightful tool that can help you identify the strengths that allow you to crush your goals and move you closer to your version of success. Plus, it can pinpoint specific nodes that discern whether you were simply born with star quality. Whether you identify with Leslie Knope’s level of achievement or have a burning feeling you were destined for greatness, odds are your birth chart shows that you’re one of the most successful zodiac signs.

While your sun sign can give you a general rundown of your outward qualities, there are other elements in your birth chart that speak to your luck and your destiny like your Jupiter sign and your north nodes, respectively. According to astrologer Lauren Ash, your Jupiter sign is the part of your birth chart that will show you your fortune and luck. In astrology, auspicious Jupiter rules abundance, so if your Jupiter sign is Aquarius, for example, you may be #blessed with a buzzing social life, since the air sign is all about friendship and society.

Your north node, on the other hand, indicates your destiny, particularly when it comes to your career and personal calling. Ash says that having multiple planetary placements or your north node in your tenth house of profession and calling is usually a tell about whether you were born with luck in your career. “This is a sign of someone who will make a major mark or change in their field. These people feel as though their identity and happiness are closely linked to their ability to achieve things in life,” Ash explains.

Are you destined for a life of achievement? Keep reading to find out if you luck out as one of the most successful zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Between being a fire element and the first sign in the zodiac, Aries, you’re right to feel like you were destined to lead an accomplished life. Your fiery attitude pushes you to take risks and wing it if all else fails. Not just that, but your competitiveness keeps you in a winning mindset. “Aries are the most courageous in chasing their goals,” explains Ash. “They are not content to follow a blueprint for success — they much prefer to be the first or the best at something.” Even if the odds are against you, you possess the stamina and determination to try again until you place first. Plus, as a cardinal sign, you’re constantly buzzing with innovative ideas, which gives you an advantage thanks to your trailblazing ideas alone. Whether you’ve got plans for the big leagues or going down in history books, there’s no stopping you from reaching ultimate success.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You have a critical eye for detail, Virgo, and your need to set the precedent and come as your best self are a couple of reasons why you attract so much success in life. “Virgos are incredibly particular and hold themselves to a high standard,” says Ash. You’re an earth sign, which naturally gives you a down-to-earth attitude that helps you stay focused on your goals. “Virgos are the most flexible of the earth signs because of their mutable modality. This means they’re willing to adjust their plans to accommodate new opportunities more easily than the others,” Ash explains. With your flexibility in tandem with your perfectionist nature, you simply won’t stand for anything less, and that goes especially for your need to be accomplished. For Virgos, success isn’t necessarily career-related, either, but whatever your version of success happens to be — being the best party planner among their friend group or having an exceptional green thumb are enough for the maiden to feel accomplished. “Virgos find the most success when they are living in daily alignment with their highest calling,” Ash says.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio, not only does your passion take you to monumental heights, but your eagerness to create intimate relationships and creative ventures alike keep you motivated in all areas of life. In traditional astrology, you’re ruled by Mars, the planet of impulses and passion. This malefic planet gets down to business and doesn’t care about repercussions if the goals are met. Ash explains that because you’re ruled by the eighth house of transformation and rebirth, you have the kind of detachment needed to keep your feelings in a separate container so you can make your goals happen. You stay motivated because you believe deeply that life is fleeting, so you may as well try to live the best life possible, even in the face of adversity. Your tough-as-nails exterior and insatiable need to foster meaningful connections with others make you especially successful in relationships, but Ash says it’s your c’est la vie outlook that makes you driven to succeed. “Scorpios find the most success in detachment and learning to simply enjoy life for what it is in any moment.”