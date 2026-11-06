November’s New Moon Is Pushing 3 Zodiac Signs To Deal With The Past

Spooky season isn’t over yet, folks. The new moon coming up on Nov. 8 PT / Nov. 9 ET brings the sun and moon together in the dark and mysterious sign of Scorpio. Thanks to its close proximity to the witchy and mystical holiday of Samhain — which honors the spirit realm and ancestral connections — there’s an added layer of depth and introspective magic weaved into this cosmic moment, too. If you want to work with this lunation, you have to be willing to face your uncomfortable feelings, especially if you’re one of the signs most affected by November’s new moon.

One of the defining characteristics of Scorpio zodiac energy is its raw emotional intensity. This fixed water sign doesn’t leave a single stone unturned when it comes to exploring the depths of its psyche (or anyone else’s), so this Scorpio new moon requires serious self-reflection and shadow work before it helps you take any next steps. If Venus and Mercury retrogrades haven’t already done it for you, then use this lunation as an opportunity to get real with yourself about fears, feelings, or realities you’ve tried to suppress or ignore. Digging skeletons out of your closet can be scary, but dealing with them is the only way you can stand fully in your truth and move forward in a way that feels aligned. Letting things fester beneath the surface will only distort your connection to your own desires. Under this new moon, you’ll want to manifest from a place of total honesty.

While the moon isn’t making any super intense connections with its celestial neighbors, it is loosely squaring off with hot-headed Mars, which could stir up some emotional friction and reactive frustration. Don’t be surprised if you feel a grudge coming on. Speaking of Mars, it’s an especially important planet to examine in relation to this cosmic moment, as it’s the traditional cosmic ruler of Scorpio — and thus the ruler of this new moon, too. Throughout the week following the new moon, Mars will be joining forces with expansive Jupiter and the release-oriented South Node, so you may be cleansing yourself of some serious ego issues and actively rejecting what no longer works for you. Remember, you don’t have to have every single duck in a row to start a new journey under November’s new moon. Take the first step, then make adjustments and clear the path ahead as you go.

This lunation marks a significant new beginning for everyone, but the fixed signs are going to feel it on a deep level. Read on to find out more about the zodiac signs most affected by the Nov. 8 PT / Nov. 9 ET new moon.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Most people tend to get typecasted into a certain role or dynamic in romance, friendships, or business over time — whether that’s being the “fun” one, the caretaker, a good listener, or an initiator. Sometimes the shoe fits and the part is easy to play, but what happens when it doesn’t? The truth is, you contain multitudes, so you’re a little bit of all of these things and more. But when you continually consent to relationships that only function when you’re trapped inside one specific box, you’re denying yourself the ability to grow, change, and be who you are. Under this new moon, it’s time to set some new ground rules for yourself when it comes to engaging with your closest people. Check yourself when you notice the urge to silence a certain part of yourself around someone else. You’re writing yourself a new storyline, so don’t worry about coming off as out of character.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The past month has had you deep in introspection mode, as both Venus and Mercury retrogrades have caused a rush of old memories to flood your mind, immersing you in the nostalgia of the eras that you’ve left behind. While this can certainly bring up a lot of big feelings, it’s also been an opportunity to get to know yourself on a different level. Seeing your past experiences through today’s eyes allows you an entirely new perspective on the things that have shaped you over time — which can retroactively shift their impact on your present self. Additionally, the moon is in a loose square with motivating planet Mars in your sign, which is currently on its way to link up with growth-oriented Jupiter and the South Node of Destiny. You’re shedding an incredible amount of baggage now, and all of that is making space for the emotional expansion that you’re meant to experience. Trust it.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) This whole past month has been more transformative for Scorpios than any other sign — which works out, because Scorpios know how to handle the alchemy of metamorphosis more than any other sign, too. Of course, that doesn’t mean change comes easily. This new moon encourages you to dive deep into self-reflection mode, then initiate the first steps toward your next evolution with the clarity you’ve gained through introspection. Ready or not, you’re headed toward a whole new you. Look in the proverbial mirror and be honest about what you see. What defenses are you still holding up and why? What are trying to hide with angles and lighting? Are you seeing what’s really there or projecting an image that’s been formed inside your mind? Don’t run from the answers. You’re not as tangled up as you think.

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