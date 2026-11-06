November’s New Moon Will Help 2 Zodiac Signs Let Go Of Baggage

The astrology of the past month has been a doozy. Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde have been raging simultaneously, which has catalyzed challenges on both a relational and logistical level. However, things are starting to look up, and the new moon on Nov. 8 PT / Nov. 9 ET serves as a cosmic threshold into a more auspicious period of forward motion. Having this lunation take place in mysterious and moody Scorpio automatically gives it an emotionally raw edge — but for the zodiac signs least affected by November’s new moon, it might be surprisingly easy to work with.

Scorpio is the fixed water sign of the zodiac, so it relates to others through feelings and is intensely dedicated to uncovering truth. Scorpio zodiac energy seeks deep intimacy and is drawn to emotional complexity — so with the sun and moon joining forces here for November’s new moon, there’s lots of potential to begin a new journey that’s rooted in radical honesty, strategic planning, and lots of self-reflection. Over the past weeks, Mercury and Venus retrograde have forced everyone to look back at the recent decisions, relationship dynamics, and hidden motives that have shaped their current trajectory. This new moon asks you to take those revelations and experiences and use them as the framework for what comes next. Learn from your past to ensure you can effectively manifest the future you truly desire.

Both Venus and Mercury’s backspins come to an end on Nov. 13, meaning that once the new moon hits, there will be less than one week left to deal with the wonky activity that’s mucked up the recent vibes. It’s important to note that both of these planets have been reversing course through Scorpio — Venus for the first half of its backspin, and Mercury for its full duration. So with that in mind, this lunation functions as a pregame to the post-retrograde momentum that’ll hit by the end of the week. Use its energy to get a head start on planning your next moves. Having so much backward-focused action in Scorpio has functioned as a serious emotional purge, so if you play it right, you should be able to move forward with less baggage, more clarity, and full empowerment.

While the Scorpion waters of this lunation might feel like an emotional tsunami to some people, the signs least affected by November’s new moon are more likely to float through it. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Are there mental, emotional, or energetic blockages that have been keeping you from prioritizing your health or getting things done effectively? If so, now’s the time to identify them and transmute them into a greater amount of self-care and self-respect. No one has a five-star day everyday, but you may have noticed some of your bad habits or productivity issues showing up a little more obviously than usual. Under this new moon, dig deep into the underbelly of your own psychology and figure out where you want to improve — as the current cosmic energy can help you unlock greater discipline and wellness. Start by setting one simple goal, like drinking more water or getting a certain amount of sleep each night. You’ll find that your momentum will build on itself, allowing you to turn over a new leaf without as much effort as you’d think.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) While some signs will need to take a more active role in their destiny under this new moon, you’re actually going to be better off sitting back and letting fate take the wheel. Over the past month, you’ve been doing a lot of spiritual detangling and energetic restructuring — although most of this has probably been happening on a subconscious level, without you even fully realizing how much you’ve changed. Instead of trying to name every feeling or control every thought, practice detaching from your experience and observing it more intuitively. If you’re a spiritual person, this is an extremely potent time to connect with your faith or make space for your higher self. This might look like prayer or meditation, a candle-lit lunar manifestation ritual, or simply a long and reflective walk in nature. However you choose to tune into your inner mysticism is a good thing.

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