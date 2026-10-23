October 26's Full Hunter's Moon Could Bring Jump-Scares For 3 Zodiac Signs

October’s full moon puts a cherry on top of a very intense week of astrology. The spooky vibes of Scorpio season took over on Oct. 23, at which point the sun immediately linked up with Venus retrograde to form a relationship-shifting Venus cazimi. Then Mercury retrograde kicked off the very next day, so the Halloween tricks are in full swing! All of that sets the stage for the full moon rising on Oct. 25 at 9:11 p.m. PT / Oct. 26 at 12:11 a.m. ET. Also known as the annual Hunter’s Moon, this lunation is taking aim at anyone who’s trying to run from their truth. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the Oct. 25/26 full Hunter’s Moon, you’ll want to get ready for action.

The full Hunter’s Moon takes place in the stability-seeking fixed earth sign of Taurus, and it’s here to help you identify your target, steady your hand, and hit your mark. It’s sitting directly across from the sun in emotional and enigmatic Scorpio, and Venus retrograde will be opposing the full moon, too. Venus happens to be Taurus’ governing planet, and thus the cosmic ruler of this lunation — so its influence on the Hunter’s Moon is especially powerful. Because the planet of love and relationships is backspinning and activating the full moon so intensely, expect some eye-opening revelations about what you desire and how you can attract that energy into your own orbit. Are you willing to get real about what you want and reach the frequency needed to match it?

The sun, moon, and Venus retrograde will also be tied up in a T-square with power-hungry planet Pluto, giving everyone a competitive edge, a craving for control, and a distaste for authoritarianism. While the Venusian nature of this lunation emphasizes the magic of attraction, the Plutonian tension highlights your hunger and drive, putting some fire under your desires. All together, the Hunter’s Moon helps to ground you in the material realm as you figure out what you want and how to obtain it. It may require you to dig beneath the surface of your emotions, Scorpio season-style, but owning your truth will allow you to move forward with so much more confidence and power.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by October’s full Hunter’s Moon and what to expect if so.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s a full moon in your sign and your ruling planet Venus is retrograde, so you can bet this whole week leading up to Halloween is likely to feel intense. Your closest relationships have been undergoing a massive overhaul over the past few weeks, but this lunation is likely a time when some of the cloudier feelings or realizations that have been forming in your heart will actually click into place. You’re coming into a place of deeper clarity when it comes to how much you have to give and where you want to spend your valuable energy. Who is deserving of your trust? What do you want to commit yourself to? What agreements are you ready to uphold and with whom? Explore these questions and be honest with yourself about the answers.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your birthday season has just begun, and you’ve got some serious retrograde energy hitting your chart — so use this time to reflect on the direction you’ve been steering yourself and the relationships you’ve engaged with. It takes two to tango, so it’s important to consider what you’re bringing to the table. However, this full moon is really revealing what other people are contributing and whether or not that works for you. You may feel like past memories are the source of a lot of sensitivities right now, as the Plutonian T-square is hitting the part of your chart associated with home, family, and childhood. People’s behavior can teach you a lot, but paired with your own past experiences, you can learn even more.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) This is an especially sensitive full moon for you, and you may feel a lot more emotional than usual. You’ve put a lot of energy into your public life recently, as you’re reassessing what’s valuable to you in a career and figuring out what’s worth investing in for your future. However, right now you’re being pulled into your own private world, so you’ll feel a lot more focused on the quiet foundations of your life. What does your safe space look or feel like? Do you have a cozy place to land at the end of a long day? A core inner circle of loved ones to support you through your endeavors? You’ve got all sorts of ambitions that are pulling you toward exciting and exotic new experiences, but making sure you feel like you have a steady spot to stand on as you launch and land is important.

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