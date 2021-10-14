The Full “Blood” Moon Will Feel Motivating For These 3 Zodiac Signs

It looks like the zodiac wheel is in for a bold brew of confidence during the October full blood moon, which adorns our skies on Oct. 20 at 10:57 a.m. EST (7:57 p.m. PST) in the daring sign of Aries. Things may feel like they’re cooling down in the cosmos with a whopping four planets going direct nearing the end of Libra season, but we’ll be feeling hot to the touch with the moon moving into fire sign, Aries. According to Ryan Marquardt, astrologist for The SoulUnity, this audacious energy is pushing the zodiac out of their comfort zones and into a risk-taking mindset. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs the October 2021 full blood moon will affect the least, you’ll feel extra fearless.

Full moons mark the end of the lunar cycle when it’s at its fullest — similarly, in a spiritual sense, this phase represents completion and a time when emotions are at their peak. This full moon is making its rounds in loud and proud Aries, and this sign is not afraid to take a leap of faith when it comes to what they want. During this lunation, you can expect to feel inspired to speak your truth, Marquardt says, so try exciting things (skydiving, anyone?), and stand firmly in your newfound confidence. For a few lucky zodiacs, this push will feel thrilling and inspiring.

Want to know if you’ll flow smoothly through this lunation like lava? If you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the October full blood moon, you can take it easy with this dose of fiery goodness.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are looking pretty promising in your social life, Gemini, which is super apropos considering your friendships mean a lot to you. “Gemini will be able to listen to their friends' problems without getting too swept up in the drama, while also providing some helpful advice if someone needs it. In fact, there's a potential for Gemini to find a boost of creative inspiration simply by watching the mishaps others endure during this full moon,” says Marquardt. As long as you continue to play mediator and be the friend your pals need, this lunation will be smooth sailing.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Lucky you, Sagittarius, you’re on the precipice of a creative abundance during this lunation. This energy is all about chasing bliss and exploring that which brings you pleasure. “Given that Aries and Sagittarius play nicely together, there's a high likelihood that Sagittarius will find a renewed sense of creativity, passion, and maybe even a new romance coming to fruition,” says Marquardt. Take advantage of this boost of confidence and spend this lunation doing arts and crafts.