25 Quotes That Scream Leo Energy

Leo zodiac signs are famously fierce, loyal, and giving. These fire signs are gifted in the arts, making them natural performers and entertainers. If you feel particularly artsy or feeling yourself lately, you’re probably under the spell of Leo season, which falls between July 23 and Aug. 22. Having Leo placements in your birth chart is reason enough alone to celebrate your courageous heart, and unraveling your zodiac’s traits can deepen your appreciation for your lust for life. But you don’t have to be a Leo to appreciate them — these quotes about Leo zodiac signs are a great way to honor Leo’s feisty and confident energy.

Leos are fire signs, so they’re bold, passionate, and not afraid to take risks. Because they’re fixed signs, they’re stable and headstrong, and they won't hesitate to defend their loved ones. While they have a big, intimidating roar, these zodiac signs are actually soft and kind, allowing others to feel safe and protected. Leos are ruled by the fifth house of pleasure and creativity, giving the warmhearted lion the reputation of being the lively creators and entertainers of the zodiac whose mission in life is to have the most fun possible.

Every zodiac sign has a shadow side to them, and Leos are no exception. Because Leos are fixed signs, it’s hard for them to back down, which can often come across as stubborn. Craving the spotlight, they can find themselves in the middle of gossip or drama. Since they’re ruled by the sun, which represents the self in astrology, they have a strong sense of identity and self-importance, which can come off as egotistical — but ultimately, they believe in order to give the world their best, they have to focus on themselves, first.

If you have Leo placements, you’re probably already celebrating yourself, but even if you don’t, you can still join in on the Leo appreciation party with these 25 quotes for Leo zodiac signs that embody their self-assured and kindhearted vibe.

“I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day ... Age is all in your mind.” — Jennifer Lopez, singer and actor

“I don't feel guilty about any of my pleasures.” — Adwoa Aboah, model

“An idea that is not dangerous is unworthy of being called an idea at all.” — Oscar Wilde, poet and playwright

“Scared is what you're feeling. Brave is what you're doing.” — Emma Donoghue, playwright, novelist, and screenwriter

“I really don't think of myself as a singer. I think of myself as an entertainer, and the best place I do it is onstage.” — Cher, singer, actor, and television personality

“I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like.” — Kylie Jenner, socialite and model

“The energy you give off is the energy you receive. I really think that, so I’m always myself – jumping, dancing, singing around, trying to cheer everybody up.” — Cara Delevingne, model and actress

“Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for.” — Jennifer Lopez, singer and actor

“Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” — Maya Angelou, poet and civils rights activist

“Because one believes in oneself, one doesn't try to convince others. Because one is content with oneself, one doesn't need others' approval. Because one accepts oneself, the whole world accepts him or her.” — Lao Tzu, philosopher

“It is confidence in our bodies, minds and spirits that allows us to keep looking for new adventures, new directions to grow in, and new lessons to learn - which is what life is all about.” — Oprah Winfrey, television host and author

“I treat the camera like a person – I gaze into it. Photos are a flat thing, and you need to put life into them.” — Cara Delevingne, model and actress

“Unless you're willing to look a little foolish, forget the possibility of becoming great.” — Cher, singer, actor, and television personality

“It’s not selfish, but selfless to be first, to be as good as possible to you, to take care of you, to keep you whole and healthy, that doesn’t mean that you disregard everything and everyone, but you gotta keep your cup full.” — Iyanla Vanzant, speaker, lawyer, and spiritual teacher

“I'm a born entertainer. When I open the fridge door and the light goes on, I burst into song.” — Robbie Williams, singer and entertainer

“You have to be burning with an idea, or a problem, or a wrong that you want to right. If you're not passionate enough from the start, you'll never stick it out.” — Steve Jobs, business magnate

“I always thought I should be treated like a star.” — Madonna, singer and songwriter

“Creativity takes courage.” — Henry Matisse, artist

“The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.” — Sylvia Plath, poet and novelist

“I’ve learned to think, I may succeed or fail, but I’m going to do so on the merit of my own instincts.” — Ben Affleck, actor

"Continue to share your heart with people even if it has been broken." — Amy Poehler, actress, comedian, and writer

“I love getting into people's brains and understanding the creative impetus for something.” — Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

“Being on stage makes me come to life. When all eyes are on you, they’re watching every move you make.” — Joe Jonas, singer and songwriter

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” — Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa