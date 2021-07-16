It’s time to dry those Cancer season tears and let hot girl summer begin — because Leo season 2021 kicks off on July 22, and it’s here to heat things up and bring our passions to the forefront. Leo season always hits right smack in the middle of the summer, and its fiery and fun-loving energy will majorly boost our confidence levels and inspire us to be bolder about what we want. This month’s vibes feel like a cosmic ray of sunshine beaming down on us, and knowing exactly how Leo season 2021 will affect your zodiac sign can help you make the most of the magic.

Leo is the zodiac sign ruled by the sun itself, so Leo season is like a glitzy and glamorous homecoming for our solar system’s reigning star — which brings out the star power in all of us, too. Prepare to unleash your inner diva and embrace some serious main-character-energy in all areas of your life. We’re being astrologically blessed with extra courage, creativity, and charisma all season long, so don’t be afraid to claim your rightful place at center stage and let your passions shine. Think of it as a cosmic summer glow-up.

Leo zodiac energy has a reputation for being extra, and this season lives up to the hype — as Leo season 2021 is being bookended by not one but two powerful full moons. There’s typically only one new and full moon per zodiac sign season, so having an extra one is a rare and special occurrence that gives us double the opportunity to create some Leonian lunar magic and let our authenticity shine. The full moon on July 23 kicks off the season with sparkle, while the full moon on August 22 (which peaks during final hours of Leo season) acts as an emotionally-charged closing act.

Ready to embrace some fiery Leo fun? Let your Leo season 2021 horoscope be your guide to these cosmic vibes.

Ooh la la, Aries! As a fellow fire zodiac sign, Leo season is steaming things up in your love life and bringing all sorts of fun and lighthearted romantic opportunities your way. Follow your excitement, put your flirtiest foot forward, and let your passions lead the way this month. You have a chance to bring a fresh sense of joy and inspiration to your relationships right now.

Leo season is all about putting ourselves out there, but as a Taurus, nothing makes you feel more luxurious than giving yourself the royal treatment from the comfort of your own home. Express your creativity by sprucing up your living space this month and spending quality time with the people that make you feel nurtured — like your family and closest circle of friends.

Your social butterfly mode is activated this month, Gemini, as Leo season is lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing you loads of confidence when it comes to expressing yourself. Both your work and personal calendars are likely to be booming with plans, so go with the flow of invites and allow your conversational charms to shine.

Leo season is bringing you a major confidence boost this month, Cancer, so prepare to put your desires at the top of your priority list. You’re finding deeper value in the person you’re becoming and developing a stronger sense of self-worth — so don’t lose this momentum! Treat yourself to something special and luxurious that makes you feel like the star that you are.

All eyes (and spotlights) are on you now, birthday babe! You’re the crown jewel of the season, Leo, so embrace your most authentic self this month and make sure it shines through in everything you do. Use this creative and bold energy as an excuse to get glammed up and spam your social media pages with selfies or ask out the cutie who’s caught your eye.

Leo season is bringing you loads of confidence when it comes to your intuition, Virgo — so lean into this spiritual summer moment and be bolder when it comes to trusting your inner voice. It’s a great time to break out of the mundanity of your daily routine and embrace your mystical side by doing some fun moon rituals, dream interpretations, or meditations.

The fiery energy of Leo season is turning up the heat on your social calendar, Libra, so get ready to make some fun summer memories with friends. It’s a great time to throw or attend a party, connect with your crew, and be bold about putting yourself out there when it comes to networking or meeting people in your community. Your individuality is shining for all to see.

The solar spotlight is on your career and public image this month, Scorpio, so it’s time to take center stage at work. Your colleagues are picking up on your tenacity and talents, so capitalize on this extra attention and use it to level up your standing. Being confident in your capabilities will allow this momentum to propel you toward your professional goals.

Time to have some summer fun, Sagittarius! With the sun in a fellow fire sign, Leo season is lighting up your desire for adventure and taking you on exciting new journeys. You’re craving mental, philosophical, and spiritual expansion — and the world is your oyster. Say yes to any good opportunities to expand your horizons, travel to a new place, or learn new things.

Everyone has secrets or beneath-the-surface issues that weigh on them from time to time, Capricorn. But Leo season is asking you to lighten your spiritual load and make room for some personal transformations. Embrace radical authenticity, shed your old skins, and let go of any emotional baggage that’s been holding you back from being your true self.

You’re all about relationships this month, Aquarius, as Leo season is shining a spotlight on your one-one-one connections. Making bold moves in relationships right now will pay off, so don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve and tell your partner exactly what you’re passionate about. This fiery energy will take all your commitments to a deeper level.

Having some fun in the sweet summer sun is exactly what the cosmic doctor ordered this month, Pisces — as Leo season is inspiring you to get more enthusiastic about your wellness routine. Work some physical activity and outdoor time into your daily routine, or make things extra social by inviting your friends to go on a walk with you or hit a yoga class in the park.