There’s no shortage of adorable astrology apps on the market, but some truly do take the cake regarding aesthetics and what they can do for your life. Case in point? The SINE Daily Manifest app, designed by astrologer and licensed therapist Amy Tripp.

This app covers all the basics, like your daily horoscope, but it can also help you dive deeper. If you want to manifest certain goals, uncover mysterious hidden truths about your personality, or keep track of the planetary movements based on your natal chart, it’s got you covered.

Wondering if lucky Jupiter or loving Venus is coming your way? Simply enter your birth date, time, and location, and the app will reveal a list of celestial cycles that might affect how you feel. Right now, mine says Jupiter is in opposition to the sun, which means it’s a good time for me to “reignite my curiosity” and transform my perspectives.

This cycle is 26 days long, so I have a few weeks left to revel in this energy and make the most of it. While I wait for the next cycle to start, I can flip tarot cards, repeat daily affirmations to manifest abundance, or take fun personality quizzes — all of which are an astro girly’s dream come true.

Keep reading below for my honest review of SINE, including a rundown of all of the features it has to offer.

Fast Facts

Price: Free to sign up, $5.99/month for unlimited Daily Asks, future horoscopes, and more

4.5/5 What I like: Easy to use, cute design, interesting features, fun horoscopes

Easy to use, cute design, interesting features, fun horoscopes What I don't like: Slightly glitchy, uses some uncanny AI images

The App’s Features

SINE Daily Manifest

SINE uses your birth chart and personal planetary transits to help you better understand yourself and what’s going on in your life — so it’s a good app to have on your phone if you require a little cosmic guidance.

When you first open the app, you’re greeted with a “Today in a nutshell” section with a horoscope and advice for navigating the day. It suggests what you should lean into, what you should avoid, what you might find joyful and empowering, and what you might struggle with in the hours ahead.

As a bonus, it also suggests a daily crystal — like moonstone or amethyst — and lucky numbers and colors. These are the items and hues you should surround yourself with that day to attract good things your way. Think amethyst earrings or your favorite blue sneakers. And if you see your lucky numbers throughout the day, you can take it as a sign that you’re on the right path.

This Daily Horoscope lists your current planetary Cycles, how long they’ll last, and what they all mean. This is where you can delve deeper into your birth chart to see your current and upcoming celestial influences to help you easily navigate them — and make the most of their energy.

SINE Daily Manifest

Scroll down the Home page and you’ll find a Daily Ask section. This is where you can get answers to your most burning questions using your natal chart and tarot cards. When you click the Daily Ask, you’ll choose how to have your question answered — A three-card tarot pull? One card? — and then all you have to do is type in a Q and an answer will pop up in your preferred way.

The Home tab is also where you’ll find the app’s various tools, like compatibility readings, another tarot section, a lucky draw based on Chinese fortune sticks, AI-generated dream interpretation, and more.

Of course, this app has an extensive Manifest section, too, where you can customize affirmations based on your goals or choose from eight existing categories like Financial Abundance, Loving Bonds, Health & Well-Being, Professional Success, Spiritual Growth, Educational Goals, Social Harmony, and Self Improvement. Give one a click and you’ll see a whole list of beautiful affirmations to think about or say out loud so you can send off good vibes to the universe.

Finally, the app also has a Community tab where users go to share their dreams to a Dream Wall. If you’re nosy and want to see what other people envision at night, this is the tab for you.

My Experience

SINE Daily Manifest

I’ve been opening SINE every morning to see what the day has in store, and I have to say I love how thoroughly it breaks everything down. As a Scorpio, I appreciate getting a sense for the ~vibe~ of the day before it even happens, and so far it’s been incredibly spot-on.

Today, the app said I may find myself “basking in a positive and sunny disposition” and honestly, it couldn’t be more true. After feeling like I was in a funk all week, my mood has lifted today, and I may have the stars to thank for that. It suggests I run with this and lean into the cheery energy, so I’ll definitely be sending a few more texts to my friends.

My fave thing, though, is the explanation of planetary Cycles. You know when you can feel a shift in the air and your mood either lifts or sours, or you suddenly start to struggle with the most random things? If so, a certain planetary movement might be to blame. (Think Mercury retrograde, which always messes things up.)

SINE Daily Manifest

Again, Sine lists out all the planetary Cycles that are coming your way based on your birth chart, and it also offers advice based on them. Another Cycle I’m in right now is Mercury’s sextile to the moon, which will last a week. “During this period, you will naturally understand more and see deeper,” the app says. “Use this calm to start something new and fulfilling.”

Whenever I’m feeling a little inquisitive, I’ll head to the Daily Ask. Today, I chose a three-card tarot pull, which prompted a chat with the AI-powered “tarot master” on the app. I typed in my question about finding more balance in my life, and then I turned over three tarot cards for my response.

Since the Justice tarot card popped up, it suggests I strike a better balance between my work and personal life. Meanwhile, the Eight of Swords encourages me to schedule more outings and meet-ups that are revitalizing and fun, so that I can break out of a rut. OK, SINE, don’t mind if I do!

SINE Daily Manifest

As someone who has eerie and vivid dreams, I’ve been really into the dream interpreter. When I wake up. I reach for my phone and type in the deets, and then a screen shows a breakdown of what all the weird symbolism might mean.

It also generates an AI image to match. In true AI nature, my images are often slightly weird and uncanny, but the explanations of my midnight musings have been super insightful.

One app update I’m hoping for is the ability to save these dreams since I’d really like to look back at them later or piece together themes. I had one interpretation that perfectly analyzed one of my bizarre recurring dreams, but now I forget what it said. (Crying emoji.)

SINE Daily Manifest

The Manifest section is the pièce de résistance for the SINE app. If you’re looking for something to think about while you meditate, an affirmation to recite in the mirror, or a few words of wisdom to ponder throughout the day, this will be your jam.

I first went for the Health & Well-Being section. It gave me mantras like “Every cell in my body vibrates with energy and health” and “I honor my body by trusting the signals it sends me.” By saying these things out loud, I’ve noticed that it does make a huge difference in how I feel.

Another helpful list of phrases came from Loving Bonds. One mantra was “I am surrounded by love and everything is fine.” Another said, “I spread love to others and it returns to me in abundance.” How nice is that?

If these built-in mantras don’t feel like a good fit, the app also allows you to create unique affirmations. To do so, type what’s on your mind and it’ll give you some suggestions that match your query. While there are already so many good manifestations to choose from, I like that there’s an option to get even more personal.

The Takeaway

After using SINE for a few weeks, and keeping an eye on those planetary Cycles, I feel like I’m getting better at matching my schedule to the energy of each day. If the stars want me to take some time to myself, reach out to friends, or reflect, who am I to say no?

I also love the tarot readings that answer all my random questions, the daily horoscopes, and the daily affirmations. There’s something to be said for saying positive mantras out loud, so I’ll definitely continue that and recommend others to download the app and do the same.