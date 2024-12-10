Today’s tarot card is Strength. Just like the drawing of a person who’s taming a lion like it’s NBD, you’ll be extra courageous, confident, and powerfully calm as you take on your day. Even though the world is overwhelming and you have so much to do, especially ahead of the holidays, rest assured you’ll be able to handle it all like a certified queen.

The Strength card suggests you’ll keep a cool head as work demands start to pile up, and if a stressful situation comes your way — kind of like a proverbial lion — you’ll know exactly how to handle it. This tarot card is all about the inner power that seems to rise up out of nowhere when you need it most. It isn’t forceful or in your face, but rather calm and steady.

Be on the lookout today for moments when you can use this quiet confidence. Maybe you can stand up for a friend in a group chat or step in to fix a problem in a meeting. It’ll feel natural to bring a sense of order to chaotic situations. It’s likely you won’t feel an iota of anxiety or an ounce of doubt.

This major arcana card also tends to show up in a tarot reading when you’re about to overcome a major obstacle, so think about what’s been weighing you down lately. Instead of freaking out, trust that you’ve totally got this. Most issues have a way of working themselves out eventually, so there’s no need to panic, overthink, or stress.

It could also hint at your inner desire to stay on track with a new habit — perhaps one that you’ve been struggling to adopt. If you told yourself you’d drink more water today, read 10 pages of a book, or go for a walk after work, then don’t give up and watch Netflix instead. Yes, it’s freezing outside. Sure, it gets dark at 4 p.m. But you’ll feel so proud if you actually show up for yourself and stick to the plan.

Yesterday might’ve been stressful; who knows what tomorrow will bring. But today is your day to feel powerful and accomplished, so why not embrace it?