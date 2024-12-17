Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, December 17

Today’s tarot card is The Emperor. After yesterday’s reading, which was all about listening to your intuition and following your feelings, this card encourages you to come back down to earth. It represents stability and security, as well as hard work and discipline.

While not nearly as fun as the deck’s more mystical cards, The Emperor’s message is still a good one to keep in mind, especially in the moments when you feel disorganized. As the fourth card in the major arcana, The Emperor has some seriously strong and grounded energy. It’s also a tough-love card. Just like a parent or a therapist, it reminds you to be responsible with your time, effort, and money. In other words? It’s a sign to get your sh*t together.

If you’ve been craving a sense of organization, then you might need to ditch a few bad habits or implement a few new ones. Take this as your cue to get your routine in order. If it feels right, you might want to balance your budget or fill out your 2025 planner — basically anything that’ll help you rule your life like a boss.

You’ll likely feel motivated to lay out a game plan — and The Emperor encourages you to go about it in a methodical way. If you want a new car, for example, you should lay out the step-by-step path that you need to follow to get one. You can save the manifestation vision board for later.

On the flip side, the Emperor could also signify that you’ve been particularly on top of things lately, like maybe you’re extra organized at work right now or you’re communicating super well with your partner. If so, it could be why you’ve taken on the role as the mom of your friend group who’s always solving problems for others and organizing plans.

Everyone looks to you as a voice of reason. You’re the one who guides them on the girl’s trip and who offers sage advice following a breakup. Your partner and family might lean on you too as the person who holds everything together.

While you possess the ability to run the world, it’s nice to have a little help now and again. This card reminds you to set boundaries and speak up loud and clear if you ever need a little help.