We’ve just come out the other side of a chaotic period of cosmic drama — one that included deep-diving into our relationships during January’s Venus retrograde, and trying to keep our thoughts together through Mercury retrograde. The astrology of Valentine’s Day 2022 feels much brighter, but it does come on the brink of a powerful full moon that’ll bring our emotions to a climax. While that may be intense for some of us, it doesn’t have to be a tumultuous time, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by Valentine’s Day 2022 and the February full moon.

Valentine’s Day kicks off with the moon entering flashy fire sign Leo during the early morning hours. This lunar ingress will make all zodiac signs feel more passionate and performative about their feelings — which is an inviting vibe for any over-the-top romantic V-Day gestures. We may feel the emotional energy building as the day goes on, as the February 2022 full moon (also known as the Snow Moon) will peak two days later, on Feb. 16. In addition the fast-approaching full moon, we’ll also have romance planet Venus and sexy planet Mars cuddled up in a conjunction aspect through Valentine’s Day — and this has the potential to spark some steamy and sensual new beginnings, specifically in the realms of love and relationships.

While this may sound like a lot of planetary action, most of it is pretty positive — so there’s no reason to worry about any astrological drama putting a damper on your V-Day plans. Read on to find out which zodiac signs are in store for the chillest Valentine’s Day 2022 and Full Snow Moon vibes.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The gregarious and passionate moon in Leo is lighting up your desire for more social connections, Gemini, so it’s a great day to hit your friends with some sweet and sentimental V-Day texts or meet up with them for a Galentine’s drink to dish about your love and dating dramas. If you’re in a relationship, this could also be a powerful time to connect more intimately with your lover. A quiet night in complete with wine and deep conversations might be exactly what the cosmic doctor ordered — don’t be afraid to share what’s on your heart and get vulnerable.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Lovely Venus is your ruling planet, Libra, so Valentine’s Day is almost always going to a romantic affair. However, you might find that you’re more interested in either laying low or spending time with your crew this year. The moon will be lighting up the most friendship-oriented part of your chart, putting your focus on your social circle and inspiring you to connect more deeply with your community. Instead of overflowing with feelings about your partnerships, you may feel inclined to step back and think about things more objectively, which can offer you a valuable perspective.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Valentine’s Day shouldn’t bring you any cosmic drama, Sagittarius — but that doesn’t mean it’ll be boring! The nearly-full moon in fellow fire sign Leo is lighting up your desire for adventure and knowledge, so you might find yourself seeking out fresh experiences or enlightening conversations. If you’re planning a Valentine’s Day date, try going someplace you’ve never been and straying away from your go-to spots. If you’re flying solo, it’s a great time to pamper yourself and indulge in your luxurious side. Listen to your body and lean into whatever feels good, as you’re currently discovering totally new desires within yourself.