Despite how wildly popular it is, Pilates isn’t necessarily for everyone. It’s a sweaty mix of yoga poses, strength training, and cardio-based moves — and it often has a mental element, too. It’s why you’ll catch certain zodiac signs in the front row of a Pilates class while everyone else stays far, far away.

The zodiac signs that love Pilates are usually the ones who crave grounding workouts, says Stina Garbis, an astrologer with Tarotoo. No surprises here, but that’s a huge draw for earth signs. These folks are all about feeling connected to a mat while they move through a series of exercises that give them a mind-body connection. They couldn’t be happier than when they’re holding a pose, fine-tuning a movement, or focusing on their breath.

Pilates typically includes plank holds, core-strengthening bird dogs, and other moves that light up muscles you didn’t even know you had. A traditional Pilates class also tends to be very regimented, which is another big draw for earth signs, Garbis tells Bustle, as well as a few other zodiac signs who may be on the lookout for structure.

Here, astrologers share the five zodiac signs who are the most likely to be drawn to Pilates.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Kmatta/Moment/Getty Images

According to Garbis, Taurus loves trying new exercises at home, which makes Pilates ideal for the bull of the zodiac. All you really need to get started is a mat and access to YouTube — two things a Taurus will definitely have on hand.

Not only will they love that the workout is accessible, but they’ll also appreciate how grounding it can feel, seeing as you get to spend so much time lying on a mat. Lying down and feeling grounded? It ticks a lot of Taurus boxes.

According to Emily Ridout, MA a yoga and astrology teacher, Taurus is also drawn to the aesthetics as well as the physicality of Pilates. As a sign ruled by Venus, any good Taurus will appreciate the way each Pilates move flows into the next, as well as the fact it’s an effective full-body workout.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Victor Dyomin/Moment/Getty Images

Ask a Virgo what their fave workout is and chances are they’ll say Pilates. They love that it’s grounding, strictly regimented, and that it improves their mind-body connection, Garbis says. Any type of movement that involves stretching or balancing on a mat is right up their alley. “Virgo loves to work out and is very in tune with their body,” she adds. “They’re strong and conscientious.”

As an earth sign, Virgos are ruled by the abdomen and core, Ridout says, which stays engaged throughout an entire Pilates class. “They prefer slower yet intensive workouts,” she tells Bustle — and Pilates definitely fits the bill.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of passion and aesthetics, so it makes sense why they’d be drawn to the dancerly aspect of Pilates. With its long lines and focus on precision, they love that the workout style helps them feel more balanced and graceful both on and off the mat, Garbis says. They live for a leg circle or a Pilates roll-up — anything that feels a little bit artsy.

Since they have a keen eye for detail, Libras have the patience required to fine-tune each movement so that their workout hits all the oft-forgotten muscles, like the inner thighs. Add in the fact Pilates often takes place in a big class setting where they can chat with friends, and they’ll definitely be the first to show up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

While a Sagittarius is normally front row at SoulCycle, you can also catch them in a Pilates class — but for a completely different reason. Turns out, they love all the toys. “There are so many fun Pilates accessories, and a Sagittarius would try to own them all,” Garbis says. Whether it’s a Pilates ring, a Pilates ball, or an actual Pilates reformer, they’ll want to get their hands on everything.

Since this adventurous fire sign is so easily distracted, they’ll love that it’s so easy to add new elements to a Pilates workout so that no two sessions are ever alike. While they might not admit it, they also love that Pilates feels soothing and grounding, Garbis says, which are two things every Sagittarius needs.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

pipat wongsawang/Moment/Getty Images

Capricorns turn up for Pilates in droves. As a hardworking earth sign, they crave workouts that are extra challenging, both mentally and physically, so that they leave class feeling like they accomplished something.

They’re especially drawn to the full-body, tough-to-master moves of the fitness modality, like the boomerang or the Pilates 100. If an exercise helps them build focus and stability while making their muscles quake, Garbis says they’ll be all about it. “Capricorns love that Pilates has structure, a strong science behind it — and proven results.”

Sources:

Stina Garbis, astrologer with Tarotoo

Emily Ridout, MA yoga and astrology teacher