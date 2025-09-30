These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Best House Guests

Some people truly shine when it comes to being a house guest. Whether they’re stopping by for dinner or staying the whole week, there’s a list of spoken and unspoken etiquette rules to follow, and they nail it every time.

While it’s obviously the host’s job to make their guest feel comfy, there are plenty of things the guest can do in return to be just as thoughtful. Things like taking their shoes off at the door, cleaning up after dinner, or making the bed every morning of their stay. Unless the host insists they don’t lift a finger, it’s always nice to at least offer to chip in.

Certain zodiac signs are naturally good at being house guests, and it has everything to do with their eye for detail. They’ll arrive with the most thoughtful entertaining gift and seem extra tuned in to all the ways they can help, even if it’s just by taking a few wine glasses to the sink after dinner.

Others perfectly walk the line between making themselves at home and showing their gratitude by helping out, which makes their visits always extra cozy. These members of the zodiac will kick back on the couch, but they’ll also surprise you by vacuuming. Here are the three zodiac signs who make the best house guests and why.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Tauruses are some of the best house guests of the zodiac, and it all starts with their host gift. This earth sign is always going to show up with something thoughtful, like a bouquet of flowers from Trader Joe’s, a homemade three-bean dip, or a bottle of your favorite wine.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of aesthetics, Tauruses have an eye for these types of things, and they also like to make people feel loved. They’re never going to show up empty-handed, but it isn’t the only reason they make great guests.

If they’re staying for the whole weekend, you can trust they’ll settle right in. No need to explain how to work the shower or where to find the coffee mugs — they’re more than happy to figure it out themselves.

This grounded earth sign also doesn’t need to be entertained 24/7. If you can’t find them, they’re likely in their room reading or scrolling, and having the best time ever. When they leave, there’s also a good chance they’ll send an adorable, hand-written thank you note.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

As the true homebodies of the zodiac, Cancers understand how important it is to be a good guest. From the moment they walk through your door, they’re checking in: should they take off their shoes, where’s the best place for the coat, etc. They’re incredibly conscientious, which is why they’ll use a coaster instead of plunking their drink on your coffee table.

While they’re polite and aware of themselves, Cancers also get comfortable almost immediately, and it puts everyone at ease. Instead of nervously sitting on the edge of the couch, they’ll grab a throw blanket and get cozy. It doesn’t matter if they’re your best friend or a stranger who’s staying over to babysit your cat — this water sign is always going to make themselves at home.

Cancers are also the sweetest on their way out the door. As a moon-ruled sign who can essentially read minds, they’ll thank you a hundred times for making dinner, compliment your decor one last time, and give you the biggest hug. It’s like a little wink of acknowledgment to all the effort you made as a host, and it feels so good.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

If you need someone to house sit while you’re away on vacation, call a Virgo. This organized earth sign will water your plants and feed your cat, but they’ll also go above and beyond in other ways. When you come home, you’ll notice that they alphabetized your spice rack and cleaned the blinds that haven’t been dusted in years.

This earth sign has an eye for detail, which means they’ll spy all the little things they can clean and fix, and then actually have fun doing it. The same is true if they’re just coming over for dinner. Catch them emptying the dishwasher or putting leftovers away in the fridge, even when you beg them to sit and have another glass of wine. They show their appreciation by being helpful.

Once they settle in, Virgos shine as conversationalists, too. As a sign ruled by witty Mercury, they can easily keep a convo going late into the night. As a final touch, they also have impeccable timing. They’re never going to arrive too early or stay too late. They somehow always seem to get it just right.