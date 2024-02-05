These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Biggest Friend Groups

Certain zodiac signs are happy to have one or two close friends. Meanwhile, others make it their mission to collect as many pals as possible. Their motto is always “the more the merrier” and if their group of friends is boisterous, even better.

When they aren’t hosting big birthday parties or meeting their eight closest besties for a night out, the zodiac signs with the biggest friend groups can be found navigating multiple chats at a time. They live for massive meet-ups and constant communication, as well as all the connections that they make along the way.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, these zodiac signs are super social and extra outgoing, which ensures they’re not only ready and willing to talk to new people but also quickly bond as friends. They value their social lives, so you won’t catch them forgetting about people they meet or moving on from friendships anytime soon.

Many times, the desire to have a bunch of friends comes down to the house associated with each sign, but it also has a lot to do with ruling planets and elements. Air signs, for instance, are always ready for a chat, while fire signs love how it feels to be a part of a group.

Read on to learn which three zodiac signs always have big friend groups, according to an astrologer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Leo is one of the most popular zodiac signs thanks to their warm and glowy sun ruler. They draw people in and seem to make friends wherever they go, whether they’re at work, traveling, or simply walking down the street.

According to Garbis, Leo loves attention, so they’re always happy to add more faces into the mix. As a fire sign, they thrive when surrounded by a giant friend group, especially if everyone is listening to their stories or laughing at their jokes.

Leo is also associated with the fifth house of play, says Garbis, so they like to link arms with their BFFs and go out on the town. To Leo, being a spectacle is one of the best parts of having a massive friend group.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

andreswd/E+/Getty Images

All it takes to become friends with a Libra is a five-minute conversation. As an air sign, they’re extra outgoing and welcoming, so they find it easy to connect with others.

It’s why Libra has a collection of besties from all stages of life. The list includes college friends, old neighbors, random roommates, and coworkers. Once you enter their sphere, you’re there to stay.

This is thanks in part to their Venus ruling planet, says Garbis, which makes them eager to get along with others. There also might be a touch of people-pleasing going on. They try their best to get along with everyone, and they also draw a lot of self-esteem from their connections.

That said, Libra has that naturally popular prom queen energy. This sign is associated with the seventh house of relationships, so they have a friendly star quality that draws people in.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

Aquarius has a giant, loud, complicated group of friends, and they wouldn’t want it any other way.

According to Garbis, they’re associated with the 11th house of friendships, so they like to have a lot of people in their inner circle, and that usually includes an eclectic group of everyone they’ve ever met, including exes.

They tend to blur the lines between relationships and friendships, says Garbis, which means they’re happy to have friends with benefits, situationships, and crushes mixed in amongst their life-long and totally platonic besties.

On any given evening, you can find an Aquarius squeezed into the middle of an eight-person booth at a dive bar, laughing, flirting, and having a blast. In true air sign fashion, they hate to be alone, so they’re super grateful to have such a big group of friends.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer