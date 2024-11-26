Even though Glinda from Wicked is a young witch in the Land of Oz who’s learning spells and living amongst magical beings, there’s still something about her that’s so relatable — and even lovable — especially for a certain set of zodiac signs.

The pink and peppy witch, played by Ariana Grande in the recently released movie, is also passionate, popular, and a good friend when she wants to be. There may be a tiny mean streak in her, but her perky energy and unending charm seem to overshadow any negatives.

When Glinda bursts onto the scene at Shiz University in Oz, she meets her roommate Elphaba, and the two don’t immediately get along. Once they break the ice, however, Glinda jumps into action to give her roomie a makeover while singing the famous tune “Popular” — and it perfectly sums up Glinda’s personality.

As the story unfolds, you also see that there’s more to Glinda than meets the eye, which is often true for these zodiac signs. While some of their personality traits may stand out when you first meet them, there’s so much more at play beneath the surface. Keep reading below for the two zodiac signs who are total Glindas.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

One trailer for Wicked describes Glinda as good, but also determined, flirty, stylish, and popular — and these descriptors are essentially the four cornerstones of Leo's personality. As a fire sign, there’s no getting in the way when a Leo wants to accomplish a goal, and it’s similar to Glinda’s desire to achieve her dreams.

The sign of Leo is also ruled by the sun, which is why it always seems like the world quite literally revolves around them. While it does mean they can be a bit self-centered at times, Leos tend to have good intentions guiding their actions, as well as the ability to cast a warm, caring light wherever they go. That said, they also won’t hesitate to cut you out of their life if need be, especially if trust is broken.

Just like Glinda, who dresses to impress and sassily flicks her hair, Leos also love to turn heads with their fabulous ‘fits. They’ve never met a room they didn’t instantly fill with their big, bold energy, and it’s why they always seem to be winning at life. If they want something, all they have to do is turn on their charm to snag it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While the two witches don’t immediately get along in school, it’s so very Libra-coded that Glinda eventually wiggles her way into Elphaba’s heart. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libras seem to make friends wherever they go — and they’re also guided by the desire to be popular and appreciated. Sound familiar?

Libras are also air signs, which matches perfectly with Glinda’s flighty, effervescent personality. In the Wicked movie trailer (no spoilers here), the good witch can be seen hanging from the chandeliers, jumping on the bed, and dancing around her dorm room, and it’s exactly what it would be like to live with a Libra.

Of course, Glinda’s all-pink, very large wardrobe is something that would make any Libra swoon, as well as her ability to get what she wants using her wit and charm. Libras are the girly girls of the zodiac who would like to live life in heels — just like the good witch — but they’re equally friendly, funny, and helpful. And as a sign represented by the scales, they’d also never hesitate to seek justice when need be.