How many group chats are you in? More importantly, how many group chats do you want to be in? Having a lot of friends is great and all, but for these five zodiac signs, it’s all about keeping their circle small. That’s because these placements prioritize the quality of their friendships over quantity, and seek out people who fit their lifestyles and understand their needs. If that sounds like you, you may be one of these signs.

Having a small circle of friends tends to get a bad rap, but it has its perks, too. Not only can you rest assured that your squad will have your back no matter what, but you can also trust them to keep all of your secrets, too — yup, even that one. Though your besties each bring something unique to the friendship, you all share the same core values, which can strengthen your bond. You can count on your BFFs to talk you out of going back to an ex and take you to task even when you don’t want to hear it. There are so many advantages to keeping your circle small, but if you’re one of these five zodiac signs, you probably already knew that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Homebody Cancer knows they can’t stay inside all day, so if they are going to leave the house, it might as well be to hang out somewhere where they’re equally comfortable, like their bestie’s place. Plus, as the matriarch of the zodiac, having a small group they can look after and take care of is perfect for the sensitive water sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorns tend to have a hard exterior, so getting to know them and being welcomed into their circle might take some time. But once you’re in, the earth signs are incredibly supportive and offer top-tier advice to help get you out of any situation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio wears its label as the most mysterious sign of the zodiac proudly, which is probably why the water sign doesn’t let people into its crew very often. Scorpios can also be pretty intimidating and having such an intense reputation may cause others to write off the water sign before getting to know them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As creatures of comfort, it’s no wonder why Taureans are on this list. They don’t need much to be happy, including a big group of friends. The fixed sign holds stability as one of its most cherished values, so having a reliable circle of besties is far more important to a Taurus than the number of group chats they’re in.