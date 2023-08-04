How many group chats are you in? More importantly, how many group chats do you want to be in? Having a lot of friends is great and all, but for these five zodiac signs, it’s all about keeping their circle small. That’s because these placements prioritize the quality of their friendships over quantity, and seek out people who fit their lifestyles and understand their needs. If that sounds like you, you may be one of these signs.
Having a small circle of friends tends to get a bad rap, but it has its perks, too. Not only can you rest assured that your squad will have your back no matter what, but you can also trust them to keep all of your secrets, too — yup, even that one. Though your besties each bring something unique to the friendship, you all share the same core values, which can strengthen your bond. You can count on your BFFs to talk you out of going back to an ex and take you to task even when you don’t want to hear it. There are so many advantages to keeping your circle small, but if you’re one of these five zodiac signs, you probably already knew that.