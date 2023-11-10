It’s incredibly common to lose track of friends as you get older. People move away, they grow apart, or they get married and have kids — and, just like that, you never hear from them again. That is, unless you’re one of the zodiac signs who expertly hangs onto their besties.

If you have a group of pals that’s been going strong for years, chances are you have some water sign energy in your birth chart, says astrologer Stina Garbis. It doesn’t matter if you met your best friend in ninth-grade English class or at a random job in your mid-20s — once you’re close, you like to stay that way.

It’s easy to hold onto friends when you’re a water sign with a deep sense of loyalty, says Garbis. And that’s an earth sign specialty, too. While some friendships fall apart after a big argument, an earth sign will stay steady and measured until everyone simmers down — and that means their connections often stand the test of time.

The ability to reach out is also a key factor when it comes to maintaining relationships, and that’s where air signs shine. Many friendships fizzle because one (or both) people stop reaching out, but that simply isn’t in this element’s nature. Right when you think they forgot about you, up pops a text.

Taking these factors into consideration, here are the three zodiac signs that hang onto friends the longest, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to plan a slumber party for all of their friends even though they’re 32 years old, it’s definitely Cancer. This water sign values connection, and they’re also deeply nostalgic, so they like to keep fun, friendship-building traditions going forever.

According to Garbis, Cancer is known to have a close circle of friends that they hang onto no matter what. “They cultivate friendships very consciously, so they hate losing them,” she says. It doesn’t matter if you move five states away — they’ll call you, send photos of their dog, and stop by when they can.

They’re also super supportive, so even if you don’t hear from a Cancer every day, you can bet they’ll show up at big events, like your wedding or graduation. As Garbis says, “It might not be the most traditional friendship, but they definitely keep friends for a long time.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

While some zodiac signs are quick to drop their friends at the first sign of trouble, it’s incredibly hard to push a Capricorn away. When it comes to maintaining friendships long-term, their claim to fame is that they’re cool, calm, and completely understanding.

“They’re so pragmatic and unemotional, so they don’t get charged in a way that they would ever hang up on a friend and then never call back,” says Garbis. Instead, they’d give you space and time to cool off and stay waiting in the wings.

As an earth sign, Capricorn values stability and truthfulness — two traits that make their connections extra strong. If something’s bothering them, they aren’t afraid to bring it up and work through it. Their main goal? To keep their relationships happy and healthy so you can hang out together at the retirement home in 50 years.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

andreswd/E+/Getty Images

As the ruler of the 11th house of friendship, it’s natural for Aquarius to hang onto friends for life. And it doesn’t hurt that they’re good at making friends, either. According to Garbis, this sign collects people wherever they go — and then reaches out to them in perpetuity.

As an air sign, Aquarius isn’t afraid to text or call, which, at the end of the day, is the key to maintaining connections. They’re also serious when it comes to setting boundaries.

“They don’t get romantically involved with their friends, which helps prevent them from losing them,” says Garbis. And they’re also good about taking breaks when they need to step away from stressful situations. Instead of getting burnt out in a friendship, an Aquarius will spend some time alone and then return to it feeling refreshed and ready to hang.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer