These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Keep Receipts

Some of the most powerful people in the world are the ones who “keep receipts.” This phrase refers to the art of saving old texts, screenshotting Instagram stories, and filing away emails to be referenced later, just like a paper receipt. It’s especially common among certain zodiac signs who love to gather info and keep people in check.

If an argument arises within their friend group, or an old memory needs to be rehashed, they’ll scroll through their texts and pull up proof of exactly what happened. It’s good to have someone like this around, especially if something needs to be fact-checked.

This habit helps them in their social circles, but it becomes especially handy during breakups. It’s impossible to lie to or gaslight these zodiac signs because they can always prove exactly what a partner said and did, right down to the minute.

The zodiac signs who keep receipts are like the record keepers of ancient times, which is why they often keep receipts for celebrity drama, too. Catch them running a fan account on TikTok with all the info you could ever want or need to confirm — or deny — a juicy rumor.

While many zodiac signs delete old texts or can’t be bothered to remember details, others like to hang onto everything, and it tends to come in clutch at the most surprising moments. Here, the three zodiac signs who always keep receipts.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Libras take the crown for being one of the signs that keep the most receipts. Their camera roll is full of screen recordings, and their texts date back to 2019. If anyone’s going to send a five-month-old screenshot to the group chat, it’s this Venus-ruled air sign.

Loving Libras are represented by the scales, which means they value truth and fairness above all else. If they see something contradictory happening amongst their friends, they’ll pull out evidence to back someone up.

As a social sign, they also like to have a treasure trove of details when they get involved with celebrity gossip. They’re really good at weaving together seemingly unrelated pieces of a story, and often go viral because of it.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Maskot/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Scorpios are like the detectives of the zodiac. They can sense when a piece of information will one day be useful, so they’ll hang onto it at all costs. Instead of clearing out photos or deleting old texts, they view their phone as a filing cabinet.

Their receipts become useful when they’re going through a breakup. As an intense water sign, Scorpios naturally remember how they’ve been wronged, but they like to provide proof, too. They tend to hang onto receipts for their personal use and will scroll through old messages to remind themselves why they were justified in the breakup.

This is how they move on, but it’s also how they help their friends move on. If you’re pining for an ex, they’ll pull up ancient DMs, all the stories and complaints you shared, and a screen recording of their Tinder profile that seemed like a red flag from the start — and just like that, you’ll feel better.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Capricorns don’t mess around when it comes to information. This serious, Saturn-ruled earth sign will snap a quick pic of a literal receipt, for when a friend promises to pay them back for dinner or when the group chat finally agrees on a spot for vacation. If any trouble arises, Capricorn will pull out the receipt.

To them, receipts are a way to protect themselves and hold people accountable. As highly organized signs, Capricorns might even create photo albums on their phone to store this type of info. Nothing gets past them.

A Capricorn might also keep old texts or DMs to remind themselves of what they’ve learned, almost like a diary entry. If they’re wondering why a friendship ended or a partner ghosted out of the blue, they’ll be grateful for the messages and photos that spell it all out.