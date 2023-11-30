Some zodiac signs are natural-born sleuths. They can piece together the most random bits of information on any topic to effectively answer questions and solve problems, almost like it’s their job.

Their sleuthing skills come in clutch in so many ways. If you’re about to go on a date, these zodiac signs will gladly do a makeshift background check to dig up any dirt or juicy information that would be helpful to know.

They’ll also have your back if your partner is acting a bit shifty. Receive a cryptic text? Spot a strange Instagram pic? Let them work their sleuthing magic to find out what’s going on.

The most impressive thing is that they can uncover answers with little to no information. If you’re trying to remember the name of a song, all you have to do is say you heard it in a commercial in 2019 and they’ll figure it out in no time.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, these zodiac signs have what it takes to gather knowledge and uncover secrets thanks to the powers of their ruling planets. Their astrological energy gives them a thirst for knowledge, as well as the skills necessary to piece together clues — so you can always count on them to get to the bottom of things. Below are the three zodiac signs that are the best detectives, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Whitley Isa/E+/Getty Images

If you can’t remember the name of a song, all you have to do is sing one word to a Gemini and they’ll find it within seconds. As an air sign represented by the twins, Gemini is super sharp and quick on their feet, and that translates to being good at figuring things out, says Bell.

They always know the perfect key words to Google, and they’re also motivated by their own thirst for knowledge. If you want to know the answer to a trivia question or the name of a random actor in an ’80s movie, a Gemini will figure it out.

They can also apply their sleuthing skills to the dating world. A Gemini will expertly gather intel to let you know if someone is single — trust. And, thanks to their versatile, chatty personalities, Bell says they’re able to seamlessly adapt to any situation and blend into different environments, almost like an undercover agent.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

MTStock Studio/E+/Getty Images

Worried that your partner is cheating? A Scorpio will drive around town with you to look for clues — and they won’t stop until you know what’s up. They’re also the best when it comes to deciphering cryptic texts, so, when in doubt, hand them your phone.

Scorpios are natural investigators. “They have a way of uncovering secrets, and they can solve a mystery from a mile away,” Bell says. It’s all thanks to their ruling planet Pluto, which represents transformation.

This water sign loves to sneak around, reveal hidden truths, and look beneath the surface. And because they’re so cool about it, you’ll never know when they’re gathering clues or casually reading your mind. “It also helps that they notice the little things — a slight change in someone's tone or behavior, a glance, or a tiny piece of evidence that everyone else overlooks,” says Bell.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

COROIMAGE/Moment/Getty Images

As a water sign ruled by Neptune, Pisces can seem aloof and unassuming at times, but that doesn’t mean they won’t don a detective hat and get to work when necessary, says Bell. In fact, that outward appearance works in their favor, because no one expects them to be so sleuth-y.

If they need more information, they will find it. This is the friend who magically pulls up background info for someone you met on Tinder. Give them a first name, a couple of minutes, and they’ll figure out their entire life’s story.

This zodiac sign can track down anything you need, whether it’s sold-out concert tickets or a specific shirt you spotted on TikTok. As Bell says, “Their sixth sense guides them and they often follow their gut feelings, which always lead them in the right direction.”

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion