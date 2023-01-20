The January New Moon Will Be A Blissful Night For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The first new moon of the year is getting everyone’s hopes up. The January 2023 new moon on Jan. 21 coasts through eccentric Aquarius and wants the collective to challenge conventions and see the bigger picture when it comes to our goals and our roles in our communities. While many zodiac signs may feel the pressure to venture out of their comfort zones and totally reinvent themselves, the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2023 new moon will breeze right through under this lunation.

New moons provide a fresh start, according to astrology. It’s a time ripe for intention setting, planning, and manifestation. When the new moon is stationed in rebellious Aquarius, it’s a time to reinvent yourself, think abstractly, and question their traditions. The intellectual air sign is all about camaraderie, asking us to think about how we can contribute to our community. Many zodiac signs may feel discomfort as Aquarius prompts them to get in their heads, but for a select few, this lunation is a cakewalk.

“This new moon has an innovative vibe that encourages bringing new ideas to fruition, connecting with others, and moving towards your destiny,” Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of the wellness brand, Gift Of The Nile tells Bustle.

The optimistic lunation has plenty of gifts to grant to the collective. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the lucky few who are least affected by the January 2023 new moon.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Letting go of your old conventions may be extra useful to your personal growth, Cancer. While this new moon is missing the emotional factor that most lunations have, it’s still a great moment to rest and collect yourself as you focus on expanding your mind. Ater says this lunation may be felt more psychologically rather than emotionally. Be patient with yourself and investigate your emotions with kindness, even if you have to pull back a little.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are shifting in your day-to-day lifestyle, Virgo — and they’re bringing hope and unconventionality to your seemingly mundane routine. From introducing new daily rituals to fresh opportunities presenting themselves effortlessly, this optimistic lunation is the epitome of seizing the moment. “You’re usually pretty organized so this is more of a refresh of energy that comes naturally for you,” explains Ater. Open yourself up to novel experiences!

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This new moon is helping you celebrate your strengths and unique qualities, Sagittarius. And what better way than to probe your natural curiosity and lust for wisdom? Aquarius’ unorthodox modus operandi is moving through you in creative ways, helping you see things from an abstract point of view. “This may signal a new way of thinking or you may be inclined to start studying something new to expand your mind,” says Ater.

Expert:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift Of The Nile