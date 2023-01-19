Your January New Moon Horoscope

Now that both Mars and Mercury retrograde have ended, you can finally embrace some “new year, new you” energy — and what better way to do so than with a rejuvenating new moon? Taking place on Jan. 21, the January 2023 new moon kicks off a fresh lunar cycle and ushers in all sorts of magical manifesting opportunities. Now’s a time to dig deep into your psyche, get in touch with your desires, and start manifesting for the future you want. Of course, everyone will experience this lunation a little differently, so knowing exactly how the January new moon will affect your zodiac sign is helpful.

January’s new moon is rising in the eccentric and freethinking sign of Aquarius, and the theme of this lunation is all about radical authenticity. Under these moonbeams, your inner rebel is coming out to riot against all the self-imposed rules you’ve been following without realizing it. It’s time to break free of all limiting beliefs — whether they’re society’s or your own. Thanks to a lunar alignment with the transformational planet Pluto, all zodiac signs are getting super raw and real about their feelings and desires. Focusing on shadow work is a must if you want to make the most of this new moon’s spiritual energy.

The new moon is also being positively supported by the motivating planet Mars and good luck charm Jupiter. While the cosmic vibes are intense, these planetary connections serve up a much-needed energy boost and an optimistic attitude to boot. Overall, this lunation invites you to confidently delve beneath the surface of your emotions, obsessions, motivations, and power struggles — all of which will ultimately help you gain clarity on the changes you’d like to make in your life.

Here’s the scoop on how the January 2023 new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can truly make a difference in the world, Aries — but not if you’re suppressing the most powerfully unique parts of yourself. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd and stand up for what you believe in. By doing so, you’ll attract the right people into your circle and start building a community that feels meaningful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Check your imposter syndrome at the door, Taurus! This new moon wants you to stop comparing yourself to your peers and be more of a maverick in your career. Always following the rules is good, but if you really want to level up your reputation at work, then start thinking outside the box and challenging yourself to expand.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This new moon wants you to start expanding your reach and stepping out of your comfort zone, Gemini. Challenge yourself to share your wisdom with a wider audience — whether that means following up with some faraway friends or putting out a podcast that’ll blast your hottest takes into the collective consciousness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re no stranger to deep feelings, Cancer — but have you taken the time to fully explore them lately? This new moon is plunging you into some emotional shadow work and asking you to face the skeletons in your closet. By acknowledging the power dynamics beneath the surface of your desires, you’ll be able to manifest with more clarity and confidence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

What does your heart truly want out of your relationships right now, Leo? This new moon is asking you to get real about where things stand within your closest connections, without worrying about what’s considered normal or traditional. Sometimes our interpersonal dynamics don’t fit into one of society’s standard boxes, and that’s OK. Be honest with yourself and your partners.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Between this new moon and your ruling planet Mercury having just ended its retrograde, now’s the time to revamp your routine, Virgo. Get clear on what you want your future to look like, then start building a schedule around whatever it takes to turn those dreams into reality. Stop wasting precious time and energy on people-pleasing. It’s time to prioritize your visions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

What hangups are bringing you down and keeping you from expressing yourself freely, Libra? It’s time to shake off all the self-doubt and quit giving a sh*t about what other people think. Whether you’re seeking creative inspiration or romantic confidence, this new moon can help you get in touch with your authenticity — and let your sparkly freak flag fly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sometimes the simplest way to bring some renewed energy into your space is to move around your furniture or otherwise shake up your surroundings. That’s why a little redecorating is the perfect symbolic gesture for this new moon, Scorpio. If your home feels fresh and authentic, that’ll radiate into the rest of your reality — so do some reorganizing in your sanctuary this weekend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Is there something holding you back from speaking your truth, Sagittarius? This new moon wants you to get to the bottom of it. Not all of your opinions will be popular ones — but for a passionate fire sign like you, it’s important to honor that inner voice and be able to say what you mean. Forget the status quo and focus on being your most wildly authentic self.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re pragmatic and business-savvy by nature, Capricorn, but that doesn’t mean you always have to play by the book when it comes to finances. Do some shadow work around your relationship with money so that you can go into this new year with a healthier and more balanced attitude. When it comes to your earnings, you make the rules.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Happy Aquarius season and new moon to our cosmic water bearer! This close-to-home lunation is asking you to look at yourself through a new lens — free of the confines of tradition or other people’s expectations. When you strip away all that societal conditioning and pressure, what do you see? Once you push beyond your personal limitations, you’ll level up at a lightning-fast pace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This new moon invites you to tap into your spiritual side, Pisces. Take some time away from your earthly responsibilities to explore the far corners of your soul and psyche — integrating your innate wisdom into your conscious decisions. Stay in touch with your intuition and follow your heart now, even if it takes you down an unconventional path.