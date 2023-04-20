Here's The City Your Zodiac Sign Would Thrive In

Many people have a list of dream destinations they’d like to visit or even stay in for good. But according to astrologer Ms. Charlotte, there’s a city that fits each zodiac sign’s way of life the best, which means the vacay spot you’ve saved to your Pinterest board may not be the city you’re most spiritually connected to. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick getaway, or you’re ready to make a new home somewhere else, these are the cities each zodiac sign would thrive in.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in Paris? Or imagined yourself taking a ‘Gram-worthy stroll through the streets of New Orleans? We’ve all been there, and depending on your zodiac sign, there could be a reason why you feel so connected to your dream city. If you’re a sign that appreciates the finer things in life, you may feel a connection with a city that has a robust shopping center. If you’re an adventurer, you’ll probably feel at home in a town with a hopping nightlife scene. Astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares which cities best represent each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so the next time you’re looking for some travel inspiration, you can plan your trip around this list.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Charday Penn/E+/Getty Images Known as the warrior of the zodiac, Aries’ can expect to feel right at home in Rome, Italy. “With Rome’s brutal history of warrior culture, you can be sure an Aries is going to connect with its art, food, and nightlife,” says Ms. Charlotte. “Rome is a place for an Aries to rest and play with its late nights, warm weather, delicious food, and ancient ruins. There is always something to do there. There is always an adventure to be had in Rome.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) by Andrea Pucci/Moment/Getty Images If there’s one thing Taureans love, it’s luxury. And what better city to have a luxurious shopping spree in than Milan, Italy? “With Milan being the fashion capital of the world, it would be a Taurus’s dream to take a shopping trip here,” shares the astrologer. “With its long history of clothing manufacturing, it has become the city to set trends. Fashion houses such as Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Missoni, Miu Miu, Prada, Valentino, and Versace are based in Milan.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) fhm/Moment/Getty Images Geminis are known for having two contrasting sides or personalities, and much like the air sign, Ms. Charlotte points out that Berlin, Germany once had two since that were separated by a wall. “While the wall came down in 1989, the cultural differences and aesthetics of the city remain. The dichotomy of Berlin’s east and west sides will surely keep them occupied with its rich history and varied architecture,” the astrology expert explains.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Eric Yang/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images If you’re a Cancer that craves being near the ocean but don’t want to give up the city life, Sydney, Australia is just the place for you.“With Sydney’s all-year-round sunny weather, beautiful beaches, rare wildlife, and wholesome family-friendly vibe, this is the perfect place for a Cancer to visit,” Ms. Charlotte states. “Going down to the pub in the evening doesn’t have to an all-night affair, which is great for a Cancer as they prefer an earlier bedtime.” Going out and still getting enough shut-eye for your early morning surf lesson? That’s a Cancer’s dream.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Because the sign is represented by the lion, Leo is thought to be the king of the zodiac. That’s what makes Cairo, Egypt the perfect city for this ambitious sign. “With its bright orange landscape and ancient history, there is something regal and dignified about Cairo. Leos are the kings of the zodiac so it makes sense that they would want to explore and take pictures of this majestic place,” Ms. Charlotte tells Bustle. Not to mention, the city is “totally Instagrammable,” too, which is always a top priority on Leos’ minds.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Sjo/E+/Getty Images If you’ve always wanted to travel to Amsterdam, dear Virgo, consider this your sign to book that flight. Ms. Charlotte believes the earth sign would never get bored of exploring the city because “Virgos love organization, intellectual stimulation,” and enjoy taking a walk on the wild side. “It is a beautiful city known for its elaborate canal system and artistic heritage. Virgos enjoy being active so exploration of the city on a bicycle is ideal... Amsterdam is a clean place where Virgos can afford to get messy,” per the astrologer.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) JOEL ROBINE/AFP/Getty Images Libras and Paris just make sense — just ask Carrie Bradshaw. Ms. Charlotte explains that not only does the city appeal to the air sign’s “romantic nature as well as their love for knowledge,” but Libras will never get sick of “posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in their most stylish outfits, exploring the Louvre, and eating the butteriest croissants,” either.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Ms. Charlotte believes that the magic surrounding the Louisiana city of New Orleans appeals to mystical Scorpio the most, saying, “New Orleans is a city of rich culture, tragedy, survival, and rebirth. With its French and Spanish architecture, distinctive music, and lively nightlife, this is the city for a Scorpio to disappear into.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images Sagittarians are always down for an adventure, and Miami, Florida is filled with opportunities to let loose and go wild. “Sagittarius is always looking for a hedonistic escape from reality and Miami offers so much in the way of food, beverage, theme parks, and art,” says Ms. Charlotte. “Due to its close proximity to the Caribbean and Latin America, a Sagittarius can easily hop around and soak in so many cultures within a short time frame.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) John Walton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Capricorns know how to stick to a budget, so taking a trip to an expensive city like London is no sweat off their backs thanks to all the free museums, the lush parks, and happy hours the city has to offer. That being said, Capricorns aren’t afraid to treat themselves either. According to Ms. Charlotte, the earth sign has “fine taste when they [allow] themselves to splurge; they can enjoy an expensive afternoon tea, go shopping at Harrods department store, and stay in the finest of hotels fit for royalty.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Shantanu Acharya / 500px/500px/Getty Images Aquarians are always up for a challenge, and New York City has a reputation for being a tough (yet rewarding) city to live in. Ms. Charlotte also points out that as the humanitarian of the zodiac, Aquarians will feel right at home with the mixture of diverse cultures and opportunities.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) @ Didier Marti/Moment/Getty Images “Jerusalem is the spiritual hub of the world; a place of both prayer and war,” Ms. Charlotte explains. “It is referred to as the ‘Holy City; and is sacred to Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. With Pisces governing the 12th house of God and spirituality, this is the place where they will want to make a pilgrimage. It is both beautiful and sad where the beginning and end meet.”

