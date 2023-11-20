If you feel like your first impression of someone is always right, then you might be one of the zodiac signs who’s really good at reading people. This skill is all about deciphering what’s going on beneath the surface of an interaction — and it certainly comes in handy.

When you’re able to read people, it means you can tell what a person is thinking or feeling without them having to say a word. All it takes is a subtle shift in their body language or a minor change in the way they’re speaking, and just like that, you’ve got them figured out.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, the signs that are the best at reading people tend to be extra empathetic. These are the folks who can tell when their partner is upset or if someone is lying — and they’re also the ones who detect the vibe of a room before anyone else.

Being able to read people can be chalked up to natural intuition, which is super strong in some zodiac signs, but it’s also something that can be practiced. If you have a strong enough motivation, you can start to learn about body language changes and eventually become a pro.

That said, these are the three zodiac signs that are the best are reading people, according to an astrologer.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Vuk Saric/E+/Getty Images

If you’ve always felt like you possess the ability to read a room, Libra, you are 100% right. As a sign represented by the scales, Libra has a strong sense of justice and morals, says Bell. They’re also diplomatic and tactful, which is why you go into every situation with a desire to maintain as much harmony as possible.

Add it all up, and it means you’re an expert when it comes to understanding different perspectives, and you’re naturally tuned into how people feel. “Libra can quickly sense frostiness or an uncomfortable atmosphere, allowing them to adjust their approach accordingly,” she says.

If your partner is upset, you’ll notice immediately and jump to the rescue by asking how they’re feeling. You’ve also been known to arrange sit-down talks amongst disagreeing friends so that everyone can share their thoughts.

As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, you have a keen sense of aesthetics, too. “This translates into a sensitivity towards others' emotions and needs, enhancing Libra’s ability to read people,” Bell adds.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio, you can get a read on someone within five seconds of meeting them — and your first impression is always right.

As an intuitive water sign, you’re a pro at picking up on energies. In fact, Bell says Scorpio is one of the most psychic members of the zodiac, which is why everyone always jokes that it feels like you’re reading their mind.

This is thanks, in part, to the influence of your ruling planet Pluto. “The planet of transformation and the underworld gifts Scorpio with a powerful presence and a natural inclination towards uncovering hidden truths,” Bell says.

It also helps that you have a deep interest in the human psyche. Like a scorpion, you like to sit back and observe. This habit is why you’re so good at noticing the tiny, almost imperceptible changes in someone’s tone or body language, says Bell, and why you’re the best at seeing past facades. As a Scorpio, your brain is practically a built-in lie detector.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

KALA STUDIO/Moment/Getty Images

As one of the most responsible members of the zodiac, Capricorn, you’ve spent years honing your ability to read people — and you’ve gotten pretty darn good at it.

“[The skill] stems from their pragmatic and serious approach to life,” says Bell. Whether it’s in work, friendships, or dating, you hate it when people waste your time. The moment you pick up on someone’s shifty behavior, you call it out and immediately back away.

For that ability, you can thank your connection to Saturn, aka the planet of discipline and responsibility. “Their ruling planet reinforces Capricorn's serious and mature nature, and it lends them a certain level of wisdom and realism in understanding people,” Bell says. “It allows them to see through pretenses and assess others' true intentions and capabilities.”

Being able to read people protects you from bad energy and disingenuous motives — and it also helps you zero in on who’s good for you. For example, you could tell the moment you met your BFF that you’d be super close.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion