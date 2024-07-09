Sorry, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Need To Budget For The Rest Of 2024

While some zodiac signs are feeling extra spendy this year, others might want to think twice before swiping their card, especially with certain planetary transits on the loose. Since some celestial bodies can hurt your wallet, it might be a good idea to cancel your online purchases, cut back on your fancy coffee habit, and put a pin in your vacays and getaways — at least for the rest of 2024.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, when certain planets move into your birth chart, their energy can bring about financial mishaps and other annoying money-related issues. Think of random changes to your income or surprise expenses, like a car repair or a hefty vet bill that’ll have you dipping into your savings account.

Saving could be the best way to get ahead of any potential problems, but these planetary transits might also inspire you to budget and rethink your approach to spending entirely. Who knows? It might feel good to slow down and be more intentional with your purchases for the time being.

If you’re one of the zodiac signs listed below, Wang recommends paying attention to what the stars have in store, as it might just spare your bank account.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The faraway planet Uranus will be transitioning through Aries’ second house of money and values this year, so you might want to avoid going overboard with your spending. “Uranus is the planet of sudden changes and unexpected events, which can bring financial instability and unpredictability,” says Wang.

Even if you plan, set money aside, and get all your ducks in a row, there’s a good chance something will still go wrong and you’ll find yourself in a financial hole, especially related to major purchases. According to Wang, you might face unexpected expenses or repairs, sudden changes in your income, or have trouble with a loan.

That’s why it’s best to be thrifty while Uranus is doing its thing. “It’s advisable to have an emergency fund and to avoid large, impulsive expenses,” he says. Instead of renting a bigger apartment or randomly booking a pricey vacation that might leave you feeling down and out, focus on lying low and maintaining a flexible budget that can absorb the impact of any financial surprises that might come your way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This year places Saturn in Leo’s eighth house, which governs shared finances, debts, and investments. According to Wang, this celestial shift could cause money-related stress related to joint accounts, so keep an eyeball on the bills you share with a partner, as well as your taxes and investments.

It’s best to avoid taking on new debts — like a car payment — or making any major financial decisions for the rest of the year. What seems like a good deal or idea at first could quickly become a heavy weight that’s more trouble than it’s worth.

While it’s OK to treat yourself occasionally, this is the time to put your energy towards creating a budget that’ll see you through the rest of 2024 and all it might bring. “This transit calls for tightening your belt and ensuring you have a robust plan in place for any unforeseen expenses,” says Wang. If something goes wrong, you’ll thank your past self for putting a safety net in place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

“For those born under the sign of Aquarius, 2024 brings Saturn transiting your 2nd house of finances and possessions,” says Wang. Saturn, known for its lessons and challenges, will compel you to reevaluate your financial strategies and how your spending habits make you feel.

You could possibly realize you’ve been going overboard with online shopping, food delivery, and travel. Even though it’s fun to splurge in the moment, true financial security feels even better — and it might even make you happier in the long run.

To stop spending as much money, focus on appreciating what you already have, like your closet full of clothes or all the groceries you just picked up from Trader Joe’s. Wang also recommends using the rest of the year to solidify your financial foundation by budgeting and saving.

Saturn may mess with your bank account, but Wang says this planet also rewards those who are diligent and patient with their financial plans, and that means 2025 might be your year.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor