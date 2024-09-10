While you might expect to go through a few romantic breakups in your lifetime, friendship breakups never seem like a real option. Once you become besties with someone, the unwritten rule is that you’ll be close forever. Pinky promise. Right?

It’s one of the reasons why friendship breakups are arguably worse than parting ways with a partner. It can take ages to recover from a breakup, but you might never fully get over the loss of a friend, especially if you’re one of the more sensitive zodiac signs.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, each zodiac sign deals with friendship breakups differently. Some take it extremely personally and overthink what they may have done wrong.

Others might react angrily and vow to never think of their ex-friend again — except for the occasional Instagram stalk, of course. And a lucky few might take it all in stride, even though they’re secretly hurting on the inside.

A friendship breakup can feel like the ultimate betrayal, but it’s also tough to wrap your head around the loss of history. If you met in college or have been besties since first grade, it might seem impossible to process the fact your lifelong pal is no longer there to talk to or text.

As Wang says, this will sting the most for the signs who value loyalty and trust in their relationships. Keep reading below for the way each zodiac sign handles bestie breakups, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) When Aries is going through a friendship breakup, they tend to react with a lot of emotion. As a fire sign ruled by Mars, the planet of action, there’s a good chance they’ll leave a few choice Instagram comments or send a couple of paragraphs via text to their ex-bestie. They’ll want to vent their feelings, and they might even call on a few friends to back them up and be on their side through the breakup. Eventually, though, Wang says Aries will calm down, move on, and grow from the experience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) “Those born under the sign of Taurus value stability and loyalty in their friendships,” says Wang. “When faced with a breakup, they might experience a sense of betrayal and take time to process their emotions.” As an earth sign with a balanced outlook, Taurus will step away from their social scene, spend some time at home, and reflect on what went wrong. “They’ll seek to understand the dynamics of their relationship while reassuring themselves of their worth and resilience,” he says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) At the first sign of trouble, a Gemini will instinctively call on their other pals to help them through a friendship breakup. As the social butterflies of the zodiac, Wang says they might also blow up the group chat when they need comfort and support. This air sign, ruled by communicative Mercury, will likely deep-dive into their friend’s social media, too. Their goal? To see what they’ve been up to without them. While they might struggle with the breakup at first, “Geminis often bounce back quickly,” says Wang. They’ll grieve for a day or two before hitting up a party to distract themselves. Once they get out and about it won’t take long for them to feel optimistic again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As a deeply sensitive and nurturing sign, Cancers tend to feel the emotional weight of friend breakups more than other signs. “They may withdraw into themselves, taking time to grieve the loss and reflect on their feelings,” says Wang. As water signs who love and value their support system, they’ll likely lean on their family and other close friends for help. They’ll also respect their ex-friend’s decision to move on — even when they want to reach out and say hi. After some time spent reflecting, a Cancer will likely realize the connection wasn’t a good fit for either of them, and they’ll mentally wish their friend well.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos cherish their friend group, so falling out with one of its members is always a significant loss. As a fire sign, “they might respond with dramatic displays of emotion, seeking to express their hurt,” says Wang. They might also ask to meet up with their friend one last time so they can share how they’re feeling or ask burning questions. The breakup will consume their thoughts for a couple of months, until the day they wake up and realize they’re officially over it. At that point, “a Leo may channel their feelings into passionate pursuits or creative projects as a way to reclaim their energy and focus,” says Wang.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) A Virgo is the type to lose sleep after a friendship breakup. If they were the ones who ended things, they’ll wonder if they made the right choice. If they were the one to get dumped, they’ll journal, talk to their therapist, and call their mom in search of answers. This analytical earth sign will cope with their feelings by doing yoga, going on walks, and focusing on self-improvement. “They’ll set personal goals as a way to distract themselves from their emotional pain,” says Wang. If the friend breakup hits extra hard, they might even come out of it with a new side hustle or plans to get a second degree.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) A Libra will do whatever they can to fix a failing friendship. As Wang says, “They’ll reach out to discuss the fallout and work towards reconciliation, as maintaining harmony is of utmost importance to them.” This Venus-ruled air sign, represented by the scales, will invite their friend out for dinner or drinks to win them back. They might also call their friend’s mom to see if they can get any helpful information. “In their quest for balance, they may even seek mediation from mutual friends, emphasizing communication to restore their social equilibrium,” says Wang. If it doesn’t work out, they’ll ask other pals to sleep over, watch movies, and distract them until they feel better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) “Scorpios feel deeply and can be intensely loyal, so when a friendship ends they might feel scorned,” says Wang. This is especially true if their friendship was really deep and meaningful. The closer they were to their pal, the more likely they are to never speak to them again. This intuitive water sign, ruled by Mars and transformative Pluto, will feel incredibly hurt after a friendship breakup, so much so that they’ll need an emergency call with their therapist. They’ll vent and cry and let it all out, and then vow to never get hurt the same way again. “This introspection can sometimes lead them to emerge stronger but more guarded,” says Wang. “A Scorpio will want to protect themselves from future heartbreak.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) While Sagittarians don’t enjoy friendship flops, they’re really good at picking themselves up and moving on after a relationship goes south. “They’ll embrace the change and take it as an opportunity to explore new friendships and adventures,” says Wang. Instead of wasting brain power wondering what went wrong or what could have been, they’ll hang onto their memories and set off in search of new ones. As a lucky Jupiter-ruled sign, it rarely takes them long to create connections. “Their optimistic approach can quickly attract new friends, as others are drawn to their adventurous spirit and positive outlook.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns tend to have a level-headed reaction to friendship fallouts. “They may feel disappointed but will focus on maintaining their goals and responsibilities, treating the experience as a necessary lesson in their life journey,” says Wang. If they feel a twinge of sadness they’ll book in with their therapist, talk it out, and move on within the week. “Emphasizing self-discipline, they are likely to reflect on what they can learn from the relationship’s end and may take steps to ensure future friendships align better with their ambitions,” he says. This practical earth sign might also shoulder the blame and look for ways to learn from their mistakes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarians sail through friendship breakups with ease. “Known for their independence, they often take a detached stance,” says Wang. In some cases, it might even take them a couple of days to notice that their friend ghosted them. This air sign, ruled by innovative Uranus, won’t feel the need to cry or make a big deal — and some might even experience a sense of relief that a stressful, annoying relationship has ended. “Their progressive thinking can also lead them to view the ending of a friendship as a chance to reevaluate their social circle, seeking connections that resonate more with their evolving values,” he says. “This adaptability allows them to quickly integrate new friends into their lives without dwelling on past loss.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces never gets over friendship breakups. They remember the fight they had with their BFF in second grade and the falling out they went through with a roommate in college. Each experience shapes them as a person. As an ultra-sensitive water sign, they’ll wallow in bed for days after the breakup and then feel like they’re in a fog for months after that. As a way to recover, Wang says a Pisces might lean into creative outlets to feel better. They’ll channel their emotions onto the pages of a journal or into a new hobby. Since Pisces are so empathetic, they’ll likely wonder how their ex-friend is handling the breakup, and they might even send a letter or a text a few months later to apologize and wish them well.

