These 3 Zodiac Signs Get The Worst Sunday Scaries

While some people spend the last few hours of their weekend busily prepping for work or happily watching a movie, others can be found curled up in bed with a bad case of the Sunday Scaries. Nobody likes it when Monday rolls back around, but for certain zodiac signs, it fills them with dread.

The Sunday Scaries refers to the anxiety and stress that starts to creep in as the weekend comes to a close. For some, it rears its ugly head on Sunday evening. But for others, it lasts all day long — and it might even kick in early on Saturday night.

Certain zodiac signs are more likely to experience Sunday Scaries than others, and it has a lot to do with the personality traits associated with their element and ruling planet, says astrologer Stina Garbis.

Emotional water signs tend to have the most intense Sunday Scaries. It’s tough for them to live in the moment, says Garbis, so instead of enjoying their weekend, they’ll experience actual goosebumps at the thought of leaving the cozy cocoon of their apartment. And don’t even talk to them about Zoom meetings.

Fire signs also feel a deep sadness on Sundays but for a different reason. For them, it’s because their parties and plans are coming to a close. As the most outgoing member of the zodiac, they don’t like the thought of sitting at a desk for five days straight.

Below are the three zodiac signs that get the worst Sunday Scaries, according to an astrologer. Read on to see if your sign made the list.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Israel Sebastian/Moment/Getty Images

Leo is a total weekend warrior when it comes to having fun. They go out every night, they plan multiple brunches, and they try to see as many friends as possible. That’s why once Sunday evening rolls around it can feel like the end of a 48-hour party.

“Leo represents the fifth house of play, so they are the ultimate good-timers,” says Garbis. “When their weekend comes to an end, they start to feel really sad — so much so that they can make everyone around them sad, too.”

Even if this fire sign loves their job, they’re sure that nothing will compare to the excitement of their weekend. For Leo, Sunday Scaires are similar to end-of-vacation blues. They’ll head into the week in a bad mood, and it often won’t go away until they go out and socialize.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Alex Potemkin/E+/Getty Images

The second half of the weekend hardly exists for Scorpio, thanks to their intense Sunday Scaries. They’ll spend the entire day from the moment they wake up curled up on the couch or looking for ways to soothe their anxiety, possibly by following a relaxing routine.

“Water signs don’t like to go back to work because they’re so emotional and they can have a hard time dealing with real life,” says Garbis. All they can think about is the tough phone calls they have to make or the customers they’re about to deal with, and it leaves them feeling legitimately stressed.

“Scorpio also has that Pluto ruling planet that can fill them full of dread, and it can bring up visions of horror at any moment,” says Garbis. “They get into a funk and have dark moods around things that they don’t want to deal with, like a Monday morning.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Alex Potemkin/E+/Getty Images

Pisces likely gets the worst case of Sunday Scaries out of the entire zodiac. “They love respite and being in their fantasy dreamland, so work can be like a rude awakening to them,” says Garbis. “They might even cry when thinking about what Monday brings.”

Once a Pisces leaves work on Friday, they transform into the truest version of themselves. They like to sleep in, partake in hobbies, or spend the entire time rotting in bed — and they love every minute of it.

For Pisces, it often feels like they’re just starting to relax when boom, it’s Sunday evening once again. As a mutable water sign that hates tying up loose ends, the thought of going back into work mode can seem impossible. That’s why they like to stay up super late on Sunday night to extend their weekend as much as possible.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer