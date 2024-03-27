The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be In A Throuple

It’s common to see two people on a date, moving in together, or getting married. But little by little, polyamorous connections are becoming more popular — and there are numbers to prove it.

The sex-positive app Feeld has seen a 500% increase over the last three years in the number of users who include the words "ethically non-monogamous" and "polyamorous" in their dating profiles, as noted by the app’s CEO Ana Kirova. Additionally, according to Axios, 33% of people using OkCupid in 2024 have said they would be interested in trying an open relationship, which is up from only 27% in 2014.

There are also reality shows about polyamory, like Couple to Throuple, which follows duos who are looking to add a third person to their relationship. Of course, a throuple falls under the umbrella of polyamory, but it includes three partners who share equally in a relationship, while polyamory itself describes any type of romantic or loving connection between more than two people.

While a throuple setup isn’t right for everyone, certain zodiac signs have a mix of personality traits that might draw them to the idea, for one reason or another. Keep reading below to find out who they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

As a chatty air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis love nothing more than flirting and striking up fun conversations. Since they crave a constant stream of mental stimulation, it might mean that they’d thrive in a throuple.

They’d have so much fun coming home to two partners, and wouldn’t mind repeating the same story twice. In fact, if one partner is busy, they’d love to have the option to reach out to someone else, to get their dose of attention.

It’s also not uncommon for a Gemini to feel bored when they do something the traditional way, including dating one person at a time. Some might eventually come to realize that they’ve never actually been happy in a monogamous relationship — and just like that they’d be willing to give polyamory a try.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As a fun-loving fire sign, Sagittarius is naturally drawn to non-traditional lifestyles, including dating more than one person at a time. They’ve never bought into the fairytale that says they’ll find one true love and live happily ever after. Instead, they’re open to finding multiple true loves.

Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, which means they’re extra passionate about life. This ruling planet can also indicate that they won’t want to put any limitations on themselves.

While many Sagittarians choose to be single so that they don’t feel tied down, others take a different path and decide to be in a throuple. With three people in the dynamic, a Sag will always have double the support system for their spontaneous life choices.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

While a Scorpio or a Pisces might feel jealous in a throuple and a Taurus or a Virgo would simply not have the energy for it, there’s a good chance an Aquarius will have the right mix of personality traits necessary to fall in love with two people at the same time.

As a slightly aloof air sign, Aquarians won’t feel left out or forgotten if their partners aren’t paying attention to them. There isn’t a jealous bone in their body, and in fact, they kind of love the idea of having a second partner willing to step up and take their place when they’re craving alone time.

The water-bearer is also ruled by Uranus, the planet of inspiration and change, which means they tend to be open-minded to other ways of doing things. It’s why so many Aquarians feel like they’re truly living their best life when they’re in a throuple.