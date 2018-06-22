9 Life Skills To Learn By 30 That Are Actually Super Helpful

While you can obviously work on yourself and pick up new, helpful habits at any age, there are definitely a few skills you should know before turning 30, in order to set yourself up for success. Whether it's learning how to be more assertive, how to manage money, or even how to make small talk whilst standing in an elevator, the sooner you can lodge these skills into your brain — and continue working on them as you get older — the easier life will be.

"Learning life skills early on certainly helps," life coach Brynn Johnson tells Bustle. "If you have parents [who instilled] strong values you might have an easier time in your twenties. But there's no substitute for life skills learned through experience." So, if you notice a few holes in your skill set, or if you aren't currently a fan of how you handle certain situations, never fear.

It's always possible to learn and re-learn — even if it means making a few mistakes in the process. And you know what? Effing up can actually be a good thing. "Don't be afraid to fail," Johnson says. "Hard-earned lessons make you grateful for when you are living your best life as a thirty-something." And beyond. Here are a few life skills you should consider working on, if you haven't already.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle To start getting all your cash and bills and debts under control, "spend time creating a budget if you haven't already," Johnson says. "Empower yourself with information about a 401k, IRA, and money management. Listen to money podcasts on your way to work." And ask questions. Because the sooner you start learning how to manage your money, the better.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Plenty of folks cringe at the thought of saying no, whether it's to friends, a boss, their parents, etc. But since this is such an important life skill, it's definitely worth going through the pains of learning how to do it. Remember, "you’re allowed to say no to things that you don’t want to do and won’t serve your long-term goals and values," life coach Samantha Siffring, tells Bustle. "And you’re also allowed to want whatever you want — and ask for it without any guilt or shame."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle It can be tough to set boundaries in life — especially if you struggle with saying "no." And yet, it's yet another life skill we should all be practicing. Setting healthy boundaries is all about "becoming the leader of your life — not letting the whims of the world around you dictate how you spend your time," life coach Ryann Pitcavage tells Bustle. "It's one of those things that the more you practice, the better you become and if you start today, then it'll be like second-nature down the road." Boundaries come in handy in relationships, at work, and beyond.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle From figuring out how to fix a leaky sink in your apartment, to puzzling through a problem at work, knowing how to think creatively is a skill that'll make it all so much easier. And yes, it's possible to do, even if you wouldn't necessarily call yourself creative. "Being intentional to develop this life skill and retrain those creative muscles will open up even more creative opportunities along," through your life, author and speaker Jenny Ranle tells Bustle. Here's where you can start.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle You never know who you'll meet in an elevator, on a bus, or while milling around at a networking event, which is why the art of small talk can truly come in handy. "Small talk​ ​is the starting point for building ​relationships​ and trust​ in both social and business environments," etiquette consultant Julia Esteve tells Bustle. "​It's all about chatting over different subjects until you find a mutual interest. Then it becomes more interesting (and of course easier)." So don't be afraid to try it out in insignificant places (like in line at the grocery store) and work your way up from there. "The younger people learn good habits, the more confident they become and the lifeskill will be natural," Esteve says. "Small talk is a necessary skill for everyday life."

Hannah Burton/Bustle So many of us are in the habit of making plans, or setting goals, and then bailing at the last second. But there really is something to be said for being reliable, and getting yourself into the habit of sticking with commitments early on. "When you make an agreement it's good form to honor it," Johnson says. "In work and your personal life, you want to be known as reliable and solid." Because, when folks know they can rely on you, all sorts of good opportunities will come your way.

Hannah Burton/Bustle Life is way more stressful when you spend it comparing yourself to others. So if you can break this habit early on, and replace it with healthier, fairer thoughts, you'll definitely be better off in the long run. "Keeping up with high-achieving friends can light a motivational fire inside," Johnson says. "But when you start shaping yourself to meet someone else's standards, you build a life that doesn't vibe with who you really are. Instead of comparing, start admiring everyone's unique path. It's a whole new perspective."

alfa27/fotolia While it's obviously fine to treat yourself and get takeout occasionally, knowing how to cook your own meals at home can be an invaluable skill. "It’s imperative people learn how to navigate their way in the kitchen and learn the basics of cooking healthy meals," Chrissa Benson, founder of Physical Kitchness, tells Bustle. "When we learn to throw together nutritious meals and develop this simple life skill, habits develop and healthy eating behaviors stick for life."