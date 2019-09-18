I'm experiencing a strange and rather uncomfortable feeling of cognitive dissonance. My brain says Halloween but my heart says Christmas, and I just don't know what to do about it. Thankfully, Disney has a Nightmare Before Christmas sock advent calendar, so that we can all celebrate a little bit of both and make all of our Pumpkin King dreams come true.

The advent calendar contains 12 magical pairs of themed socks, ranging from the iconic black-and-white-striped pattern to one featuring Jack and Sally. The item is appropriately named "12 Days of Socks," and if we ever thought socks couldn't be exciting, well, I guess we were all wrong. Give me socks or give me death.

The box that said socks come in is also exceptionally adorable, and you'll probably want to hang on to it long after you've blown through all 12 pairs and your big toe has worn a hole in them. All of your favorite characters are there, and the box will look beautiful on display in your home whether you want to up the spooky factor for Halloween or spread holiday cheer for Christmastime. Who needs garland wreaths and twinkle lights?

Advent calendars traditionally come with candy and other tasty treats, but given the popularity of Target's sock advent calendars every year I think it's safe to say we're all powerless against a good sock. Behold: The Nightmare Before Christmas sock advent calendar from Disney, available on Amazon.

"Socks, socks, socks, socks, socks, socks, EVERYBODY." — LMFAO ft. Lil Jon, probably.

Typically, the extent of my "holiday decorating" is taping a red bow to the front door and throwing some tinsel on the carpeting. But with this advent calendar, I have a sneaking suspicion that both Halloween and Christmas are going to be a lot more festive around here. Take a look at the inside.

We have to give credit where it's due: Disney is really raising the bar for advent calendars. To be clear, the old school chocolate advent calendars are still A-OK. I won't turn down a good chocolate, especially if it has those little rice crispies in it. Those are my favorite. But sometimes, it's nice to spice things up a bit. Disney actually had sock advent calendars last year, too, although not of the Nightmare Before Christmas variety. But! You could find Genie from Aladdin, Buzz Lightyear, and even Belle.

There was also a vintage Disney advent calendar last year that came with 25 limited-edition themed holiday ornaments. Oh! And! In addition, they released the Disney Animators Collection Littles advent calendar that held 24 teeny tiny figurines from the Animators Collection Littles line. It was all just too cute for words. Was this meant for kids? Even if it was, do we care? No.

But let's get back to the socks for a minute, because this is really exciting. Disney wasn't the only one getting in on the sock game. Nickelodeon also had a sock advent calendar last year, with characters like Spongebob, Reptar, and Arnold. The '90s kid in all of us wept nonstop tears of joy.

Maybe socks aren't your jam (although I'm pretty sure Disney could make a believer out of you). Never fear — there's an advent calendar out there for everyone. Whether you prefer Prosecco or beauty products, Harry Potter or Bonne Maman jelly, you'll find what you're looking for.

If you prefer to focus on the upcoming spooky holiday and save Christmas for later, rest assured there are plenty of Halloween advent calendars to choose from too — if the Nightmare Before Christmas sock advent calendar proves anything, it's that whatever you're hype for this holiday season, there's an advent calendar to match.