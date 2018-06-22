Eva Longoria has a powerful message for people who support separating families at the U.S./Mexico border. On Thursday, Longoria's comments on the border crisis came in her announcement that she'd just given birth to her first child, and they're a reminder of the human issues that are at the heart of the immigration debate.

Longoria posted a photo of herself and her newborn, taken by Hola! USA, along with a message about immigration in the caption. She wrote in her Instagram post:

"Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón. Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola. In light of my son's birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border. Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That's why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families (link in bio) #KeepFamiliesTogether"

Longoria's son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, is her first child. And the caption shows that even though she's thrilled to spend some time with her baby, she's also thinking about all of the parents who may have been separated from their children at the border. Longoria ended her post by naming two nonprofit groups, RAICES and the ACLU, that are working to help immigrant families. As the actor mentioned, both groups are helping to fund legal services for immigrants.

Plenty of other celebrities — including George and Amal Clooney, Ava DuVernay, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — have also spoken out against the policy. Teigen and Legend used President Trump's birthday as an opportunity to donate to the ACLU in order to help immigrant families. And the Clooneys, like Longoria, mentioned their own children in a statement about their donation to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also shared information about donating to ActBlue, which sends donations to groups including the ACLU and the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project on Twitter. Even Pope Francis appears to have weighed in on the issue, tweeting that "a person's dignity does not depend on them being a citizen, a migrant, or a refugee."

After facing backlash from celebrities and non-celebrities, as well as politicians on both sides of the aisle, President Trump signed an executive order on family separations this week. But as Bustle's Erin Delmore explained in a recent story, the wording of the executive order could be vague enough that the separations could keep happening. (Before signing the executive order, Trump had previously blamed Democrats for reportedly enacting a law that required border separations, though legal experts have said that there is no such law, according to the New York Times.)

Specifically, the new executive order calls for "detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources," according to CNN. But if a family separation is deemed "appropriate," it could still happen. And as Delmore's story pointed out, the executive order doesn't specifically call for a stop to the family separation policy, which the Trump administration enacted in the first place. And as Bustle previously reported, the executive order doesn't take away the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy about undocumented immigrants.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As People noted, Longoria has been outspoken about political causes in the past, so it's not a surprise that she's speaking out about the border separations, too. Longoria and Reese Witherspoon led the Time's Up movement at the Golden Globes earlier this year. And in 2016, Longoria shared with Bustle why she thought it was so important for Americans, especially people of color, to vote in the election.

Longoria said at the time, "I do think there's been so many disenfranchised groups in the past that have not been able to vote ... women being one of those groups, minorities being the other of those groups — when you think of all the people who have fought so hard, who have came before you, who were born before you, who died for the right to vote, it's our obligation to honor all of those people whose shoulders we stand on."

Even if you're not a celebrity, there are plenty of ways you can help the immigrant families who've been detained and/or separated at the border. Donations to these 12 advocacy groups can go a long way, and any contribution will help. Longoria's birth announcement is a reminder that the immigration issue is far from over, despite President Trump's executive order. Immigrant families still need help and compassion, and that's not something that can be solved overnight.