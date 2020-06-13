Over the course of six years and 90 episodes, How to Get Away with Murder took fans on a wild ride with twists and turns around every corner that nobody could've seen coming. Although the drama, led by Viola Davis' Annalise Keating, took its final bow on ABC in May, HTGAWM lives on, with all six seasons available to stream on Netflix as of June 13. And with the added benefit of hindsight, a second viewing may just bring to light all the clues fans might have missed the first time around.

"Saying goodbye to the characters, saying goodbye to the actors, saying goodbye to the experience … and like any goodbye, you look back on it with a whole new appreciation," Davis explained to Variety in April. "I think we made good TV these last six years."

Keeping up with more than 60 hours of murders and twisty exploits from Annalise, the Keating 5 — Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch), Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee), Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King), Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry), and Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) — Bonnie (Liza Weil), Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber), and Nate (Billy Brown) is quite the ambitious undertaking, however. And maybe you don't necessarily want to watch chronologically (an even loftier plan), so here's a brief synopsis of all six HTGAWM seasons to use as a guide to help keep everything somewhat in order.

Season 1

After landing a coveted spot Keating 5, the first-year law school interns investigate the murder of Sam Keating's mistress, Lila Stangard, and also kill Sam — which Annalise helps them cover up.

Season 2

Amidst an investigation into the Hapstall siblings, Asher murders DA Emily Sinclair, Frank is revealed to be responsible for the car accident that killed Sam and Annalise's baby, Wes shoots Annalise in the stomach, and Frank kills Wes' newly discovered biological father, Wallace Mahoney.

Season 3

Laurel's brother kills Wes, her new boyfriend (also — surprise! — the father of her unborn baby), in the Keating home before burning the whole place to the ground, but Annalise is arrested as the suspected murderer and arsonist.

Season 4

Recovering from alcoholism, Annalise temporarily cuts ties with Bonnie and the Keating 5, pursues a major Supreme Court class action suit against the State of Pennsylvania for miscarriages of justice with a crossover assist from Scandal's Olivia Pope, and revives the premature baby Laurel gives birth to in an elevator before the villainous Jorge Castillo claims custody; Asher is also arrested for shooting their classmate Simon Drake.

Season 5

After Annalise wins her class action Supreme Court case, Sam's mysterious secret son Gabriel Maddox begins working with the Keating 5, and, outside Connor and Oliver's wedding, Nate and Bonnie kill D.A. Ronald Miller whom they suspect of ordering newly freed Nate Sr.'s murder.

Season 6

Despite Governor Birkhead and the FBI's best efforts to convict Annalise of murder, she is ultimately found not guilty, mentors Laurel and Wes' son Christopher, and lives into old age in the final season that included the tragic deaths of Asher, Frank, and Bonnie.

And that just about covers the most major plot points across HTGAWM's 90 episodes, and you should be all set for a postmortem viewing on Netflix.