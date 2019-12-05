If you do one thing to kick off the new year, take time to sit down and think about what you'd like to see happen within your career in the coming months. Do you want to ask for a promotion? Or pay more attention to a side business? Figuring it all out and setting a few goals is a great place to start, as is taking a peek at your zodiac sign for the best way to improve your career in 2020.

As it turns out, this year is pretty much perfect for making positive changes for each and every zodiac sign, so they can all have more success as a result. "We are all being called to become extraordinarily focused and serious about our goals and foundations," Kathy Biehl, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle. "The most expansive influence in the sky, Jupiter, will be working on and making real whatever the developments are in January, throughout the rest of the year."

Once you land on the change you'd like to make, you'll want to refocus your vision. "Strip your goals back to absolute priorities," Biehl says. "And then allow yourself to work on them baby step after baby step." With that in mind, here's the one change that will make the biggest difference in your career, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Take More Risks Tina Gong/Bustle While Aries is already known for taking risks in life, 2020 is going to set them up to put this skill to good use in their career. "Uranus has moved out of your sun sign," Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, an astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle. "This brings a sense of freedom and relief. Most likely, you have experienced a major life overhaul, whether you wanted it or not. Uranus has the tendency to pick us up and shake out all the necessary dreams and visions you’ve had and have been ignoring." So, with nothing to lose, Aries will likely start the new year with a clear understanding of what they want, and all they'll have to do next is go for it.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ask For That Promotion Tina Gong/Bustle "2020 is a great time for Taurus to ask for a promotion," Joy Strong, an astrologer, tells Bustle. "This hard-working, responsible, and dedicated sign usually proceeds step-by-step in work matters but Uranus aligned in your sign now (and for many years to come through 2026!) means it is a great time to shake things up in your favor now." As a sign that typically finds a comfy groove and sticks to it, it might feel strange to plan a meeting with a boss and talk about the future. But with everything astrologically in their favor, Strong says they should go ahead and do it anyway, and will likely see surprising rewards as a result.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Set Big Goals Tina Gong/Bustle "The sky is the limit for Gemini in terms of career and the best advice is to dream big," Strong says. "Focus not only on your own personal desires but also think about how you are serving your community and your world. It is time for you to make a great impact through your work." To do so, this sign should revisit goals from the past, that maybe once felt overwhelming. "Not only is Gemini poised to have an excellent career year in 2020," Strong says, "your ruling planet coming out of a long and hazy retrograde will clear up your thinking so that you can actually see the stars and aim beyond them, again."

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Stay Focused Tina Gong/Bustle 2020 might not be the easiest year for Cancer in a professional sense, Strong says, but they can rise above any pitfalls they experience by staying focused on their goals, and remembering what got them into their career in the first place. Self-care can also go a long way in smoothing over any stress that arises. Should something go awry, Cancer can always come back to a relaxing ritual that clears their head, so that they'll be able to start each day with fresh eyes.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Take Care Of Yourself Tina Gong/Bustle The one thing Leo can do in 2020 — and it's something that'll benefit all aspects of their life, including their career — is to take better care of themselves. "You are running a marathon and every aspect of your well-being needs to be tended to for long-term benefit," Biehl says. Leo should get plenty of sleep, eat nutritious foods (even when they're tempted to skip lunch due to a busy schedule), and find ways to destress. It'll all result in more success down the road, because they won't burn out.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Ask For A Raise Tina Gong/Bustle Industrious and detail-oriented Virgo can improve their job satisfaction this year by asking for a raise, Strong says. The best time to do will be somewhere between April to August, when the planet Venus will bring positivity to their career. Chances are they'll get the raise, since they've been working so hard. But what's more important than the extra money is the morale it will provide. Virgo is a hard worker but they're also practical, so it can be tough to put a ton of effort into a job that isn't paying what they deserve. Once they get that extra boost of money and recognition, they'll feel ready to take on more tasks, get more raises, and the momentum will continue on from there.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Focus On Aesthetics Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is so good at finding beauty in any situation, and it just so happens to be a skill they can bring to work in order to further their career. "As a cardinal sign, you tend to create an aura of beauty wherever you go and this year is no exception," Dove says. "When you experience beauty, the rest of your life falls into place. This includes at work." To do so, think about creating a nice workspace in order to feel inspired, offering up design ideas at work, or even doing something more practical, like asking for a raise, Dove says. Whatever this sign thinks would make their career better, they should go ahead and do it.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Start A Business Tina Gong/Bustle "This is the year to take what you already do and create your own business out of it," Dove says. "If you’re a real estate agent, start your own group. If you work in media, begin your own design company." And so on. 2020 will be all about branching out for Scorpio and creating something new. "Take all of your expertise and hard-won accolades and capitalize on them by creating your own thing," Dove says. Scorpio knows what they're doing and has a creative eye, so there's a good chance they'll find success.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Find Ways To Recharge Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius has their career under control heading into 2020, and likely has more than one stream of income, Dove says. So for this sign, the new year will be all about taking a break, going on vacation, and having more fun after work. "Think of ways that you can work less, charge more, and relax," Dove says. "2019 was a year of wild expansion due to Jupiter in your sign. How can you enjoy your work more, serve more people, and not wear yourself thin? These are your marching instructions for 2020."

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Make Connections Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn is busines savvy, but because they know so many people, chances are they've burned a bridge or two in the past. The new year should be all about reaching out to those folks, Dove says, and making amends. Find a way to reach out and repair it, if possible. And if not, turn your attention towards networking in order to create new contacts, and vow that you'll stay in contact and maintain those relationships. The more people Capricorn knows, the easier time they'll have gaining success.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Share Your Talents Tina Gong/Bustle 2020 should be the year Aquarius reveals all their hidden talents, especially at work. Aquarians have an innate knack for style, for instance, and they could capitalize on it by making their skills known, Dove says, and being more open about sharing. This sign will see lots of good things come their way if they start a blog, get into photography, or step outside their usual tasks at work by offering to help in ways they haven't in the past. Their bosses and coworkers likely have no idea how deeply talented they are, and will appreciate having someone so versatile on their team.