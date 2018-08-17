What could be more mortifying than having your secret crush find out you liked them via a secret letter you never intended them to see? Having five of your secret crushes find out. That's the burden shy teen Lara Jean has to face in the new Netflix romcom To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Lara's a smart, verbal gal, and though words are what got her in trouble, she logically decides the best way to minimize the fallout is to pretend to date one of the guys to throw off the other four. And if you're looking for more teen-centric awkwardness, here are 14 movies to watch if you loved To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

There's plenty of self-induced problems in these movies, like Big Girls Don't Cry, They Get Even's scattered family coming together after daughter Laura runs away to avoid them all, or Easy A's Olive leaning in to the scandalous rumors spread about her as a way to help classmates bolster their own popularity. Clumsy romance is also readily available, from Cher's mistaken matchmaking in Clueless to Lady Bird's Christine suffering fools gladly before seeing them for who they really are. And of course, there are crushes aplenty if you don't have enough secret ones of your own to mull on. Enjoy!

1 'Pretty In Pink' Giphy To All The Boys' director Susan Johnson has readily admitted John Hughes was a huge influence, and this story of a girl who refuses to be anything but herself, even in the face of a wrong-side-of-the-tracks blossoming romance, is one of his best. Available to stream on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Epix.

2 'Big Girls Don't Cry, They Get Even' YouTube With an enormous extended family too wrapped up in their own problems to pay attention, Laura decides to run away with the one sibling who gets her. She's having a ball... until they all decide to come and find her. Available to rent or buy on YouTube, GooglePlay, Amazon, Fandango, Apple, and Vudu.

3 'Love, Simon' YouTube Closeted Simon's got enough on his plate between family, friends, and trying to figure out who his secret online crush is, and that's before an anonymous blackmailer threatens to out him. As Simon tries to figure out who to trust and what's going on, he has to decide whether to truly be himself. Available to rent or buy on YouTube, GooglePlay, Amazon, Fandango, Apple, Playstation, Microsoft, and Vudu.

4 'Easy A' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Trying to sound cool to a classmate, squeaky-clean Olive lies about sleeping with a college guy. Unfortunately the school's biggest gossip spreads the word, and soon Olive finds herself in a position of notorious new popularity. But how far will she take the lie? Available to stream on Crackle.

5 'Lady Bird' A24 on YouTube A stubborn, strong-willed mother and daughter frustrate each other as much as they love each other as they struggle to figure out their lives. Available to stream on Amazon Prime.

6 'Say Anything' 2663KinkyCyborg on YouTube Sheltered, straight-A student Diane trusts only her father, until she starts falling for earnest, overly-honest Lloyd Dobbler. Dad disapproves, but as Diane starts coming out of her shell, she realizes he's as fallible as anyone else. Available to rent or buy on YouTube, GooglePlay, Amazon, Fandango, Apple, Playstation, Microsoft, and Vudu.

7 'The Diary Of A Teenage Girl' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube A brutally honest, and honestly funny movie about a teen girl's first relationship... with her mother's boyfriend. Twisted as things are, the movie, told through Phoebe's diary, shows a young woman messing up big time, but also learning to trust and forgive herself. Available to rent or buy on YouTube, GooglePlay, Amazon, Fandango, Playstation, and Vudu.

8 'Clueless' YouTube Cher's so intent on matchmaking she can't admit she has her own huge crush on her stepbrother — as if! Available to stream on Amazon Prime and Starz.

9 'Mean Girls' Paramount Movies on YouTube Cady Heron's a nerdy fish out of water trying to find her way in the most dangerous jungle of all: high school. Available to rent or buy on YouTube, GooglePlay, Amazon, Fandango, Apple, Playstation, Microsoft, and Vudu.

10 'Mermaids' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Charlotte (Winona Ryder) is embarrassed by her free-spirited and honest mother (Cher), taking up Catholicism to rebel. When Charlotte falls for a 26-year-old, her mother doesn't want to see her repeat her own mistakes. Available to stream on Amazon Prime and Starz.

11 'The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg' criterioncollection on YouTube This delightful, wistful musical follows the travails of Genevieve as she falls for young mechanic Guy, only for him to get drafted in the Algerian war. Available to stream on FilmStruck.

12 'Legally Blonde' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Bubbly Elle follows her fellow to Harvard, where she puts her own stamp on the campus while learning she's worth far better than him. Available to rent or buy on YouTube, GooglePlay, Amazon, Fandango, Apple, Playstation, Microsoft, and Vudu.

13 'Peppermint Soda' Cohen Media Group on YouTube Two French sisters deal with cruel teachers, clueless classmates, crushes, and parties in the 1960s in this series of vignettes. Not currently available online.

'Little Sister' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Who you are can't and shouldn't erase who you were; it's all part of your present self, something aspiring nun Colleen embraces when she goes back home to visit her brother, scarred from the war and hiding from the world. Available to stream on Netflix.