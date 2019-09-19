Fans who follow Bachelor alums on Instagram know how common it is for them all to hang out after the show ends. However, there are some that forge their own path. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers will include one Bachelor guest at their upcoming wedding, but they apparently don't want their big day to be a franchise reunion, like many of the other Bachelor Nation nuptials. In an interview with Us Weekly, Jordan said that he and JoJo "aren't in that circle" when he was asked about inviting Bachelor alums to their wedding.

The one major person that will make the guest list is Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison. Jordan said, "I know he’s a busy man, so I hope he can make it, but 100 percent. Chris is great. We’ve continued to keep that relationship going after the show. He’s near and dear to both of us for sure." The Bachelorette alum didn't specify a wedding date, but he did confirm to Us Weekly that he and JoJo plan to tie the knot in June or July 2020.

While JoJo and Jordan's wedding is still on the horizon, there have been a lot of Bachelor weddings recently. And in contrast, to Jordan's comments, they had plenty of former cast members in attendance.

Rick Rowell/ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson got married on June 16 in Mexico. Their wedding was filmed for the show and was full of Bachelor stars, such as John Paul Jones and Derek Peth, who had a lengthy argument at the event, later shown on Paradise. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married in Rhode Island on Aug. 11. The wedding wasn't televised, but lots of Bachelor alums documented the weekend Instagram. Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, and Olivia Caridi were among the many Bachelor Nation guests.

The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got married on Aug. 24 in Cancun, Mexico. Their wedding was not filmed, but they too included some Bachelor fan favorites in the celebration. Eric Bigger, Alexis Waters, Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman, and Whitney Fransway attended the wedding.

While JoJo and Jordan do not intend to have a wedding guest list full of Bachelor franchise alums, they do plan to have one in the bridal party. "Becca is one of my best friends. Becca Tilley, she'll be in the wedding. I haven't told any of my bridesmaids who they'll be... she's finding out probably in these interviews," JoJo told Entertainment Tonight in an Aug. 8 interview. Becca and JoJo met while vying for Ben Higgins' heart on the Bachelor, forming the strongest relationship from that season.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In that same interview, JoJo explained, "She's really one of the only ones that I've stayed really close to throughout it. But I think a big reason to that is because we didn't stay in L.A., we didn't stay in the Bachelor Nation events. We really thought it was important to get back home, so some of those relationships I feel like we've lost contact."

After the 2016 Bachelorette finale, Jordan and JoJo started living in Dallas, Texas together. While, there are actually some Bachelor alums living in Dallas, like Sean and Catherine Lowe, Raven Gates, and Adam Gottschalk, JoJo and Jordan's post-Bachelorette life has little to do with the show that brought them together. Their current TV show Cash Pad is about renovating Airbnb locations and is not-at-all related to the Bachelor franchise.

JoJo did add another potential name to the short Bachelor guest list. She said to Entertainment Tonight, "We love Wells [Adams]. We're still in touch with Wells. But we're close with a few of them, not a ton." Wells was a contestant on JoJo's season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though JoJo and Jordan each threw out different Bachelor name for the wedding guest list, they are on the same page overall. JoJo also told Entertainment Tonight, "It wouldn't be a Bachelor Nation wedding."

While JoJo and Jordan have stayed busy since their Bachelorette season wrapped up, they seem to stay in their own lane and stay true to themselves.