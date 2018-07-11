It's been a banner year for Cardi B, and she has even more reason to celebrate as Cardi and her husband Offset just welcomed a baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus. If you're looking for photos of Cardi B's new baby, it doesn't look like the new mom is sharing any at the moment. Cardi announced the birth with an Instagram post from what appears to be a pregnancy shoot, sharing the photo of her cradling her bump surrounded by pink and white flowers, with the caption "Kulture Kiari Cephus 7/10/18." The surprising announcement, made just one day after the birth, has fans everywhere rejoicing, and no doubt many of them are hoping to get a look at Cardi's baby daughter soon.

Cardi has been very open with her fans throughout her pregnancy once she finally confirmed she was expecting. And one thing she hasn't been sny about is the gender. Fans will remember that there was a lot of speculation about the sex of Cardi's baby immediately following her pregnancy announcement, and after dropping subtle hints for for quite a while, she confirmed that she was having a daughter during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on May 9. Though her birth announcement doesn't give fans a peak at her new little girl, it's clear Cardi is embracing her new daughter, adding a pink bow emoji and a pink flower emoji to her Instagram caption.

Cardi announced she was pregnant during an appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 7, but kept it under wraps until then. While the response was mostly positive, according to E! News, Cardi was frustrated by some negative comments she got after the announcement. In an Instagram story she later deleted, the musician reportedly said,

"This is why I did not wanted to say nothing. People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing."

After she'd taken the post down, she tweeted on April 8, "I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?"

Cardi also told reporters at the Met Gala in May that she felt energized by the experience. "I feel very happy," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like I want to work, I don’t know, I feel very energetic to keep on going, like powerful, like a woman, like a real woman."

And Cardi has certainly been working in the months and even days leading up to giving birth. In April she dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart and broke sales and streaming records. The singer also dropped collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Maroon 5, and Bruno Mars — with whom she'll tour later this year — and released a whole slew of music videos, all of which she filmed while she was pregnant.

She also continued to share updates on her pregnancy with her fans via social media. On June 7, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a form-fitting white dress that showcased her baby bump with the caption, "Big Momma," and June 9 she tweeted, "Definitely putting my baby in soccer since she loooooveeeee to Kick sooo much Ommmmggggg .Momma bear wanna sleep," with some unimpressed-looking emojis.

After appearing at Coachella, Cardi announced in April that she'd be taking a break from performing until her due date, but she's set to return to the stage later this summer when she hits the road with Mars on the final leg of his 24K Magic Tour, which is due to begin in September, according to Billboard.

In the meantime, here's hoping Cardi will continue to share updates and adorable photos of her baby.