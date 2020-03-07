Most people wouldn't want to associate the word "regret" with their friend's wedding, sometimes, a fashion emergency leaves you no choice. While reflecting on some of her past ensembles for Elle UK, Sophie Turner described the outfit she wore to Kit Harington's weddingas one of her "worst" looks ever. "Oh no!" the visibly embarrassed Game of Thrones star said, when shown a picture from the June 2018 nuptials during Elle's "It's A Mood" video series.

"I’ll forever regret this look," she said, explaining that the red blazer dress was her only option due to having a "fashion emergency" right before the wedding began. "This is at Kit and Rose’s wedding," Turner recalled, adding that "both of my really classy dresses that I picked out did not fit me, because they had arrived the day of the wedding, and I hadn’t had a chance to try them on, and they didn’t fit me."

As a result, Turner's only option was to wear the red mini dress, and in order to try and make it look a little bit more appropriate for a church wedding, she paired it with some thigh-high boots. "It was either [those] boots or these nice heels," Turner said. "But I felt like, if I just wear the heels then all of my leg is showing," so she opted for the boots in order to try and "cover up a little bit." Ultimately, though, Turner said the whole look was "a disaster. Just [the] worst fashion choice."

On the bright side, Turner's red-and-black ensemble actually coordinated perfectly with costar Maisie Williams' look for the wedding, which was a black jumpsuit and red heels. "Maisie is a great wedding date," Turner said of her onscreen sister and real life best friend. "Best wedding date next to Joe [Jonas]. I have to say that."

While Turner didn't talk about her own wedding ensemble — a long sleeved, flower-embroidered tulle and silk ball gown designed by Louis Vuitton — she did open up to Elle UK during her cover story interview about how life has changed since tying the knot with Jonas in June 2019. (The couple are also reportedly expecting her first child together, though neither Turner nor Jonas have publicly commented on the news.)

"I feel as though the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," Turner explained of life as a married woman. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' — they solidify the relationship," she continued adding that, "I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything."

The actor also gushed about how "lucky" she feels to have Jonas in her life, admitting that when they first got together, Turner felt like she was "punching way above my weight." She explained, "He’s so handsome, he’s so talented, he’s so funny, he’s so charismatic. How am I with him? So… I don’t know. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me." Based on how madly in love she is with Jonas, it seems like Turner still looks fondly on her own wedding day — and if any of their guests had a "fashion emergency," she was probably understanding.