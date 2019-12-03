If you're one of the super-humans who orders iced drinks when it's cold and snowy out, then Starbucks' latest addition to its holiday beverage lineup will have you stirring. Starting Dec. 3, coffee-lovers everywhere will be able to purchase Starbucks' new Irish Cream Cold Brew holiday drink. But as brave as you have to be to order an iced drink in the winter, the new Irish Cream Cold Brew is something everyone can enjoy all holiday season long.

The new Irish Cream Cold Brew is created by combining Starbucks' Cold Brew with Irish Cream syrup. Vanilla sweet cream cold foam and cocoa powder are then added to give it that holiday kick. Starbucks' second-ever holiday iced drink comes after the Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew, which was introduced for a limited time in 2016. And it's worth noting that other holiday drinks, such as the Peppermint Mocha, can also be bought as blended or iced beverages. The Peppermint Mocha was introduced all the way back in 2002 and still reigns supreme as one of Starbucks most loved drinks, available in 30,000 stores around the world. And with the rich holiday flavors of the Irish Cream Cold Brew, it's safe to say the drink might become another one of the chain's holiday staples.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The Irish Cream Cold Brew joins the Peppermint Mocha and four other festive drinks released on Nov. 7 for the 2019 Starbucks holiday season, including the Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

But if the Irish Cream Cold Brew or any of the other holiday drinks aren't exactly your style, don't fret. There are more than 170,000 ways that your neighborhood Starbucks barista can customize drinks, whether that means tweaking with types of milk, flavors of syrups, or toppings, according to Starbucks Stories. By paying a little extra, you can ask to add the Irish Cream syrup to any of your other favorite Starbucks' drinks, so that you get a taste of the holidays the way you want it. Or, you can switch out the vanilla sweet cream cold foam for an alternative milk option like almond milk, coconut milk, or soy milk.

The Irish Cream Cold Brew isn't the only way Starbucks is getting festive this holiday season, though. The coffee company brought back its holiday Happy Hour, where customers have the chance to buy-one-get-one-free every Thursday in December from 2 to 7 p.m. The deal is valid for any Starbucks grande-sized or larger handcrafted beverage, including the just-released Irish Cream Cold Brew.

All you have to do to enjoy a free, extra Irish Cream Cold Brew (or any other handmade drink) is download the Starbucks App — if you don't already have it — and then enjoy a little holiday pick-me-up with a friend (or two for yourself) every Thursday.