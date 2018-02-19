Not all major beauty brands are sold at Sephora or Ulta, but some of the most up and coming indies are certainly making their way there. In exciting beauty news, Storybook Cosmetics is coming to Ulta, and it's a huge move. Ulta has been steadily adding smaller brands to their online selection, and for lovers of indie beauty and of the orange and white hued retailer, it's a great time to be alive.

One of Ulta's selling points is its mix of affordable and high-end beauty products. Need a new L'oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise? Ulta has it. A new Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer? They have that, too. Now, they're mixing up the brands they carry. It's no longer just huge names. They're incorporating smaller companies that the online beauty community loves.

According to a post from Storybook Cosmetics, the brand and their whimsical, fantasy, and literary themed goods are heading to Ulta online, so if you been hoarding those Ulta-mate Rewards points, now is certainly the time to start using them.

While details are few and far between for now, there has been an official announcement on the brand's social media accounts which means you can go ahead and start planning your Ulta x Storybook Cosmetics haul.

If the name Storybook Cosmetics doesn't strike a bell (or a Belle given their rose brushes), you've probably seen their products even if you didn't know it was from them. Remember those fabulous wizard wand makeup brushes? What about the Harry Potter-inspired eyeshadow palette? Yep, that's all Storybook Cosmetics. The brand has been selling literary themed goods for just under two years now, and they've already made it to Ulta online. Talk about an accomplishment, right?

As it turns out their fans are both stoked for the news and excited for the brand's major accomplishment.

They've taken to Twitter to express their pride in such a huge move.

People are seriously shook over the news.

Some are ready to pledge their undying loyalty to Ulta.

Others are already lamenting the amount of cash they'll inevitably spend.

As you may have noticed in those reactions, Storybook Cosmetics is being rumored to be being joined by another internet-based makeup brand. ColourPop Cosmetics is also allegedly coming to Ulta as well, and the ultra-affordable products are a total welcome addition to the retailer's already excellent mix of affordable and luxury products.

It is important to note, however, that unlike Storybook Cosmetics, neither Ulta nor ColourPop have officially confirmed this news.

ColourPop and Storybook Cosmetics are just two of the latest to join Ulta online's lineup. Just a few months ago, YouTube famous brand Morphe hit both Ulta online and select Ulta shelves. From their affordable makeup brushes to their eyeshadow palettes (including the cult classic Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette), Morphe x Ulta seemed to be a sign of things to come.

While you may or may not be getting ColourPop added to your Ulta cart, you are most certainly getting Storybook Cosmetics, and they've got more than enough products to go around.

The brand has created internet sensations like the Mean Girls Burn Book-inspired palette, fairytale rose brushes, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory palette, and those ultra-90s floral handle brushes. Basically, if you've seen it going viral, there's a pretty good chance that Storybook Cosmetics created it.

If you want to be one of the first to shop the brand on Ulta's site, keep your eyes peeled to Storybook Cosmetics social media pages. According to the brand, they'll be announcing all the details at a later date. Until, make your to-buy lists and give a few praises to the makeup gods and goddesses.