The 2 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Think Negatively

If anyone's going to have a "dark" thought, it's Scorpio. "The nature of this sign is that they have an inherent connection to the underworld; to the deepest corners of the human experience," Cardinal says. "Consider that they are ruled by the planet Pluto, who is the furthest away from the Sun, as symbolic of the depth to which they can feel things."

Since they're deeply emotional, Scorpio also tends to be quite thoughtful about life, and often enjoys discussing heavier topics with their friends. But on occasion, their dark thoughts can get the better of them.

"Going this deep into the human experience also comes with the theme of control and suspicion," Cardinal says. "Scorpio wants to delve deep into the root of any issue, trying to figure out who's lying, and often trying to control that situation or person from the core."

Without meaning to, Scorpio can find themselves feeling jealous, or even vindictive. But this tendency doesn't have to take over their lives. As Cardinal says, "The trick for Scorpio to find more balance is to spend more time above ground, so to speak, and learn to trust."

In doing so, Scorpio will come across more opportunities to incorporate light into their life, Cardinal says, even if it feels weird at first. They can start by practicing mindfulness, for instance, or even having the occasional light-hearted conversation — just for the fun of it.

Of course, Scorpio doesn't have to change themselves, or do anything that feels unnatural. But if they'd like to find more balance between the dark and the light, these tricks can help.

And the same is true for any sign. It's OK — and it can even be fun — to have deep thoughts. Or to not always be sunny and lighthearted. If it seems like it's getting too heavy, though, noticing it, then taking a few steps to balance it all out, can be a big help.