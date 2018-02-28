We've made it to the end of February, everyone. Congrats! This month feels like it seriously flew by, but maybe it's just because January felt like it would never end. Let's see what March has in store...

Ryan Seacrest + Allegations

After a former stylist at E! News came forward with allegations that Ryan Seacrest had repeatedly sexual assaulted and harassed her, Seacrest spoke out denying the claims — and now, the accuser, Suzie Hardy, has responded. "He is not the victim, and I refuse to let him victimize me for telling the truth," she told Variety. Currently, Seacrest is still set to host the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

Meghan Markle + Kate Middleton

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had their first royal engagement together, appearing at the Royal Foundation forum with Prince Harry and Prince William. It wasn't the first time the foursome has come together, but it was their first official event. Who else can't wait for the royal wedding?!

Larry Nassar + The Olympics

In the latest fallout from the massive sexual abuse scandal in USA Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun stepped down. Blackmun was reportedly complicit in allowing former gymnastics doctor and convicted abuser Larry Nassar to molest hundreds of girls, and many people had called for his resignation.

Acne + A Cure

A makeup artist is going viral after sharing photos of his face before and after using drugstore products to help his acne. According to Antonio Bermudez, using inexpensive, accessible products like Cetaphil soap and St. Ives Apricot Scrub totally changed his appearance, and when you see the before and after photos, you'll be stunned by how well they worked to clear up his skin.

