Word to the wise: You may want to form a calming circle before feasting your eyes on what's to come. It's been 25 years since the Sanderson sisters first ran amok — "Amok, amok, amok, amok, amok!" — on the fictional families of Salem, Massachusetts, and the Hocus Pocus kids' reunion photo will make you so nostalgic for the '90s.

The photo was shared by actor Larry Bagby — who played Ernie aka "Ice" the bully — via Instagram, and it is truly a Halloween treat. The director of Hocus Pocus, Kenny Ortega, was on hand for the celebratory occasion, as were pretty much all of the other actors who played kids in the now-classic film.

The one and only Thora Birch (Dani) was there, as was her heart-throb, on-screen older brother, Omri Katz (Max). Max's crush, Allison (Vinessa Shaw) joined the group, alongside Tobias Jelinek (Jay, Ice's partner in crime) and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson, Winifred Sanderson's zombie ex-boyfriend).

"The Hocus Pocus Kids !" Bagby captioned the photo. "What a blast to be back together for the #hocuspocus25thanniversary ... reunion." They all look like they were legitimately having a blast, by the way, and it's probably going to give you some serious FOMO.

Shaw posted a flyer from the event on her Instagram page before the big reunion, and the whole thing looked totally epic. There were interviews with the cast and crew — which, in addition to the kids, included all of the Sanderson sisters: Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — and there was even a Hocus Pocus-themed costume contest, judged by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne.

Not only that, but there were musical performances by Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch, and Junior New System, too. Can someone please find out if any of those bands played "I Put A Spell On You"? If they did, did the Sanderson sisters sing back-up? What a dream of a re-creation that would have been to watch.

Fans will get to see all the nostalgic fun go down in a few short weeks, as the event was actually being taped for the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash. The special is set to air on Oct. 20, during Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween month-long Halloween programming schedule. If that isn't enough to fill the Hocus Pocus void in your life, the network will be airing a marathon of the movie on Halloween day, too.

This isn't the first time the cast of Hocus Pocus has reunited, though. Back in 2015, Birch, Shaw, and Katz all got together to celebrate Halloween. On Nov. 1, 2015 — the day after their hang — Shaw posted a photo of the trio on Instagram and wrote, "For your hangover from candy or whatever...more #HocusPocus for you!! Yes, we hung out on #halloween." Amazing. Love it. #HocusPocus4Life.

If it's been a while since you've re-watched Hocus Pocus — or if you've never seen it at all, which would be a travesty — now's definitely the time to do so. It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the film first came out, but it's just as good now as it was way back then.